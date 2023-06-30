DECATUR — Those making their morning commute in and around Decatur need to be cautious as cleanup continues from Thursday’s storm.

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, traffic signals in the busy South Shores intersection with U.S. 51 were still out. Others in and around the area were out or flashing, requiring motorists to stop and take turns traveling through the intersections.

The Ameren Illinois power outage map indicated 14,124 Macon County customers were without power as of 6 a.m. A total of 1,207,938 customers are without power statewide.

"This was a significant, slow moving weather cell that pounded our electric infrastructure over the course of several hours," Lenny Singh, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois, said in a news release Thursday evening. "Crews have been mobilized throughout the service territory and we are calling in reinforcements from Illinois and nearby states. We're in the assessment phase now and will focus on getting the system repaired and power restored as quickly as possible while exercising high standards of safety."

Among the businesses without power is the Herald & Review's downtown Decatur office. The office, which has no phone service as a result of the outage, will be closed today.

Motorists also should be alert for debris along and in roadways. Some roadways are closed, requiring a detour.

"Drive slow and watch the intersections with no lights," recommended Decatur Police Department Lt. Jon Quehl. "They should treat it like a four-way intersection."

Emergency crews were busy throughout the evening assisting residents as well as motorists.

Sgt. Jason Brown with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said officers were assisting residents with significant damage to their homes. "We had a few homes that had trees down into them," he said. "Deputies and some of the smaller agencies, Blue Mound and Warrensburg, had to go make sure that the occupants, if they were there, they were safe. If they weren't home, they secured the scene until the fire crew could get there."

Many trees and power lines were damaged Thursday afternoon by a storm packing wind gusts as high as 80 mph that swept through much of Central Illinois. There have been numerous reports of homes and vehicles being damaged by falling trees and debris.

Even the sheriff's department was not spared from the storm. "We're on backup generaters here at the office," Brown said. "We're kind of limited with some of our internal electronic capabilities, but we're still out on the streets patroling."

