Nothing worth doing is easy.

That’s part of the advice that Valerie Bush would give prospective new nurses, and it’s wisdom that the mother of two earned while pursuing nursing school at the same time she was working in the ER at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

One day, Bush told her supervisor in the emergency department, Jenny Mahannah, that she was going through a divorce and might need to cut back on nursing school so that she could work more hours.

“She said, ‘You quit school and I’ll fire you,’” recalled Bush, now a nurse for Decatur Public Schools and RN nursing supervisor at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. “I would never have become a nurse without her.”

Nursing is “worth every hard step,” as far as Bush is concerned. She loves supporting her patients and having the knowledge and skills to guide them through difficult times.

Although the profession is a rewarding one, Bush acknowledges that it also leads to lost sleep.

“I think every nurse keeps a piece of their shift on their mind at some point,” she said. “I’ve tossed and turned over students that didn’t have their basic needs being met with home life. I’ve lost a lot of sleep wondering how patients have done after they left my care in the ER.

“Nursing is a work of heart and you can’t always clock out and drop it all at the door every shift.”

When she’s not working, Bush spends most of her time with her teenage son and daughter.

She also enjoys volunteering and is on the board of the The Good Samaritan Inn; cooking, especially for others; working in her garden and taking trips in her Jeep.

“I can be in the worst mood,” she said, “and a short drive with the top off and windows down, fixes everything!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0