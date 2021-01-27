Vanishing Tonys show must go on

It was supposed to happen in June. And in the fall. And then, at least, by the end of 2020.
But here we are, almost a month into the new year, and the long-delayed Tony Awards still have yet to take flight, bogged down in an interminable and mysterious wait that has left a passel of nominees holding their breath for months.
First pegged for last spring, the 74th annual Tony Awards were scratched in the harrowing early days of the coronavirus crisis. No new date was set.
But in late August, with no end to the pandemic on the horizon, organizers announced that the Tonys would take place at some point in the autumn, with a virtual ceremony replacing the pomp of the typical live awards show at Radio City Music Hall.
Nominees were revealed in October. In relative terms, it was surely a scrawny roster drawn from a clipped season, but the group nonetheless encompassed powerful performances and stirring stories. Outstanding productions like “Jagged Little Pill” and “A Soldier’s Play” received richly deserved recognition.
But since the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing rolled out the potential recipients on Oct. 15, there hasn’t been a peep on ceremony details. Not a hint of a whisper.
This is unfortunate.
The months since COVID-19 began to crush the U.S. early last year have proved dreadful for countless industries and cast a gloomy pall on many aspects of life. But the beating the pandemic has bestowed upon Broadway has been particularly brutal.
Since coronavirus closed the curtain on the Theater District’s playhouses on March 12, 2020, jobs have evaporated, four productions have met a permanent pandemic demise and the economic lifeblood of Midtown has run dry.
Most tragically, beloved Broadway figures have died of the virus: Terrence McNally, the wonderful writer behind “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” died at 81. Philip Smith, the powerful director of the Shubert Organization, dead at 89. And Nick Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony in 2014, gone at just 41.
Holding the Tonys sometime soon won’t change any of this. And reviving Broadway after the pandemic will take more than a round of feel-good awards. It will require government dollars and structures to support the workers who make the magic happen.
Still, a ceremony has the power to peddle some happy news to theater lovers amid a woebegone winter. And I say the sooner the better.
The shows up for the accolades — from the 2019-2020 season — fade further in memories with each passing week. The longer the holdup, the weaker the connection between the productions and the presentation.
Moreover, dishing out the honors now will shine a spotlight on The Great White Way at a time when groups like the Actors Fund, which supports theater workers, need all the help and attention they can muster.
We’re still a ways off before ticket-holders file in anew to the New Amsterdam or the Lyceum, plop down on cushy seats, and take in a show. Dr. Anthony Fauci optimistically suggested this month that venues might open their doors next fall.
In the meantime, streaming art and the vanishing Tonys are about all Broadway buffs have to cling to. It’s about time to hand out some hardware.