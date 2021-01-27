Vanishing Tonys show must go on

It was supposed to happen in June. And in the fall. And then, at least, by the end of 2020.

But here we are, almost a month into the new year, and the long-delayed Tony Awards still have yet to take flight, bogged down in an interminable and mysterious wait that has left a passel of nominees holding their breath for months.

First pegged for last spring, the 74th annual Tony Awards were scratched in the harrowing early days of the coronavirus crisis. No new date was set.

But in late August, with no end to the pandemic on the horizon, organizers announced that the Tonys would take place at some point in the autumn, with a virtual ceremony replacing the pomp of the typical live awards show at Radio City Music Hall.

Nominees were revealed in October. In relative terms, it was surely a scrawny roster drawn from a clipped season, but the group nonetheless encompassed powerful performances and stirring stories. Outstanding productions like “Jagged Little Pill” and “A Soldier’s Play” received richly deserved recognition.

But since the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing rolled out the potential recipients on Oct. 15, there hasn’t been a peep on ceremony details. Not a hint of a whisper.

This is unfortunate.