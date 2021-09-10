Victory lap starts early as Pittsfield sprints past Auburn 31-24

Pittsfield's fast beginning disarmed Auburn in a hurry, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday’s 31-24 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 7-7.

Pittsfield's leverage showed as it carried a 24-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Saukees' offense roared to a 24-7 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Pittsfield jumped in front of Auburn 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.