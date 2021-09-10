 Skip to main content
Victory lap starts early as Pittsfield sprints past Auburn 31-24

Pittsfield's fast beginning disarmed Auburn in a hurry, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday’s 31-24 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

In recent action on August 27, Pittsfield faced off against Pleasant Plains and Auburn took on Maroa-Forsyth on August 27 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.

The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 7-7.

Pittsfield's leverage showed as it carried a 24-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Saukees' offense roared to a 24-7 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Pittsfield jumped in front of Auburn 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

