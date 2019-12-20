VIDEO: Watch St. Patrick School principal, teacher take pies in the face for a cause

Each class had a tin pie plate in their classroom, and kids dropped in change or paper money every day.

“I'm sure you wouldn't be surprised that a lot of them were really eager to see us get a pie in the face,” Blackburn said.

The last day before Christmas break is always a party day anyway, with kids and staff decked out in their finest “ugly” Christmas sweaters, a singalong, cookies and punch, and a reading of “A Visit From St. Nicholas” in the church basement, which also serves as the school cafeteria and all-purpose room.

The pies were made up of canned pie filling and whipped cream and made quite a satisfying mess when Cadence did the honors for Spain. He put all the junior high students' names in a drawing and drew one at random.