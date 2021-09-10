Villa Grove-Heritage Coop squeezes past Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42-35

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42-35 in Illinois high school football on September 10.

The Blue Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the final quarter.

The Blue Devils' leverage showed as they carried a 28-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense darted to a 28-13 lead over the Broncos at halftime.

The Blue Devils darted in front of the Broncos 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

