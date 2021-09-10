 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop squeezes past Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42-35

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42-35 in Illinois high school football on September 10.

The Blue Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the final quarter.

The Blue Devils' leverage showed as they carried a 28-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense darted to a 28-13 lead over the Broncos at halftime.

The Blue Devils darted in front of the Broncos 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop faced off against Fisher and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Harrisburg on August 27 at Harrisburg High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News