Villa Grove-Heritage Coop squeezes past Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42-35

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42-35 in Illinois high school football on September 10.
The Blue Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the final quarter.
The Blue Devils' leverage showed as they carried a 28-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense darted to a 28-13 lead over the Broncos at halftime.
The Blue Devils darted in front of the Broncos 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Villa Grove-Heritage Coop faced off against Fisher and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Harrisburg on August 27 at Harrisburg High School. For more, click here.
