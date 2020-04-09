Virus alters Holy Week celebrations

"We know this is happening because of some message from God," said Cesar Alvarez, who has been making the multicolored carpets with his family for 28 years. "But we're taking it with a lot of sadness."

In some communities, there are innovative efforts to boost Eastertime morale.

At Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kansas, family ministries director Heather Jackson is organizing an Easter egg hunt that embraces social distancing. Parents and children are creating colorful images of Easter eggs to display in windows or on garage doors, and the "hunt" will entail families driving around in their cars, or strolling on foot, trying to spot as many eggs as possible.

"It's about keeping people safe while maintaining that sense of joy," Jackson said. "It will be a difficult time, because it's a time for families to come together and right now we just can't do that."

If not for the virus, 32-year-old Chris Burton — a writer, teacher and devout Baptist in Brooklyn, New York — would be planning a trip to Maryland for Easter dinner with his family.

Instead, he plans to watch the online service of his church, Trinity Baptist, and then catch up with relatives by phone.