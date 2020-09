Volunteers removing bush honeysuckle from Lincoln Trail Homestead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial invite the public to join them in Restoration Workday from 8:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial.

The volunteers will be removing bush honeysuckle. Bring work gloves and wear a mask.

The park is about 10 miles west of Decatur past Harristown on Route 36. Follow the signs through Lincoln Trail Memorial Parkway for four miles.

Nature around Lake Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0