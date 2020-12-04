Voting set to open for Strasburg Christmas lights contest

STRASBURG — Voting will take place for this year's annual "Light Up Strasburg" Christmas Light Contest Dec. 7-17.
Cans to vote for your favorite home(s) will be at the Strasburg Marathon, the village hall and the bank (if the inside gets to open). Cast your vote by dropping the owners name or the address on a slip of paper that will be provided and place in the can.
Winners will be receiving credit on their sewer bill in the amount of $50 for first, $30 for second and $20 for third place.
For more information, contact Linda D. Oakley, village of Strasburg administrative clerk/treasurer at (217) 644-3007 or at info@strasburgil.com.
