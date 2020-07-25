Wainwright pitches strong 6 innings, Cards beat Pirates 9-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched six solid innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Saturday.

Wainwright (1-0) pitched out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the second, giving up just one run. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced as the Cardinals beat the Pirates for the 12 time in their last 13 games.

John Gant, Tyler Webb and Daniel Ponce de Leon combined for three scoreless innings of relief as the Cardinals pitchers held the Pirates to just three hits.

Wainwright’s 163rd career victory moved him into a tie with Bob Forsch for third-most wins in Cardinals history.

Wainwright continued his dominance against Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium, where he hasn’t dropped a decision to the Pirates since June 29, 2012. He has pitched at least five innings in all 19 career home starts against the Bucs.

Dexter Fowler and Tyler O’Neill broke a 1-all tie with RBI singles in the fourth inning.

Paul DeJong’s two-run single in the seventh gave him four RBIs through the season’s first two games. Matt Carpenter followed with a two-run double that broke the game open.