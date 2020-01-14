Warren, Sanders spar over her claim he said woman can't win

The feuding on other topics, including war and foreign policy expanded to include nearly every candidate on stage by night's end.

Sanders has recently stepped up his attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden over Biden's past support of the Iraq War, broad free-trade agreements and entitlement reform, among other issues. Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar, who has had several strong debates, looked for opportunities as she remained mired in the middle of the pack in polling. Billionaire Tom Steyer faced criticism that he's trying to buy his way to the White House.

And with two surveys showing Pete Buttigieg losing support in Iowa, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, needed a breakout moment to regain strength before the caucuses.

Trump, campaigning in neighboring Wisconsin just as Democrats took the debate stage, tried to encourage the feud between Sanders and Warren from afar.

"She said that Bernie stated strongly that a woman can't win. I don't believe that Bernie said that, I really don't. It's not the kind of thing Bernie would say," Trump said.

Earlier in the night, the candidates sparred over Iraq, war and foreign policy, although they were largely united against Trump's leadership on such issues.