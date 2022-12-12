Warrensburg-Latham Elementary transforms into 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

WARRENSBURG — It's not often sleepy elementary school students enter school on a Monday laughing and smiling, but this Monday was the annual reveal of the Christmas decorating theme at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School: Snoopy.

The entire school was decorated in the Peanuts gang, starring Snoopy, largely thanks to the collection of twins Carla Hymes, who teaches second grade, and Christine Preston, who teaches fourth grade.

“We've decorated the school for the last three years,” Hymes said. “We did 'Polar Express' (two years ago) and then we did Whoville (from 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas') and this year we decided to do 'A Charlie Brown Christmas.'”

Hymes and Preston have loved Peanuts since they were small, and between them, they have an extensive collection, with the emphasis on Snoopy, their favorite character.

The Parent-Teacher Association helped with funds for supplies to cover the walls with paper, posters and cut-outs of the Peanuts gang, made with the able assistance of art teacher Mary Gardner and teaching assistant Jane Koening, while the staff put in a lot of hours between Friday evening and Sunday to pull it all together.

The halls were replete with Christmas trees decorated with Peanuts characters, a psychiatric booth with the iconic signs “5 cents” price and “the doctor is in,” Snoopy's red dog house, both in inflatable and wooden versions, and more Snoopy stuffed toys and snow globes and and figures than you could shake a stick at.

Quite a lot of the Peanuts toys belong to the twin teachers.

“You don't realize how much you have until you put it all together in one place,” Hymes said, chuckling.

Second grade teacher Caryn Fuiten's dog, Peewee, accompanied by her husband, Kent, accepted all the petting and kisses he could get, playing the role of Snoopy. Peewee isn't a beagle like Snoopy, but he's white like Snoopy. Fuiten's students write to him and the family's other dog, Gus, daily and the dogs write back.

Teachers and staff wore festive Peanuts Christmas attire, and quite a few of the students did, too.

“This is awesome,” said second grader Durbyn Anezcua, eyes round with wonder, and the sentiment was echoed by most of the other kids as they walked into school on Monday, heads on swivels.

The kids know by now that the school is going to be decorated for Christmas, Hymes said, but they don't know the year's theme or what it will actually look like until they walk in on the big day.

“What the heck?” said Remmi Tatum, 7, admiring Lucy's psychiatric booth. “This is like a fairy tale.”

“It's beautiful,” said 8-year-old Myla Brown.

PHOTOS: Ameren Illinois provides liquid nitrogen ice cream demonstration while donating $4,800 to Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School Arthur_Rylie 9.27.18.jpg McConnell Smith_Heather 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 1 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 2 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 1 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 3 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 4 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 5 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 6 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 7 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 8 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 9 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 10 9.27.18.jpg Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 11 9.27.18.jpg