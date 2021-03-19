Watch now: 4 details about Pritzker's plan to reopen state

THE REACTION

The news brought elation to the hospitality industry after a year of economic devastation prompted by the need for social distancing because of the highly contagious nature of the illness.

“Illinois is on track to safely welcome visitors and with that comes revenue for our state and municipalities, customers for our small businesses, and jobs for our workforce,” Jayne DeLuce, board chairwoman of the Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus, said in a statement.

WARNING

But Pritzker raised a yellow flag of caution, urging continued patience and compliance with safety measures, notably wearing a face covering when going out in public. The illness claimed 34 more lives Thursday, for a total since March 2020 of more than 21,000. The 2,325 newly confirmed or probable cases of the flu-like illness added to a total of 1.22 million since the pandemic's debut.

Rather than abruptly jumping to unfettered interaction as prescribed in the “Restore Illinois” plan developed last spring, Pritzker will phase in greater flexibility for gatherings based on percentages of the vaccinated population and barring any reversals wrought by the unpredictable disease.

WHAT IT INCLUDES