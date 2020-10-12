Watch now: Aston Hall continues its creative streak as home to new production studio

According to Johnny Power, lecturer of art technology, the projects will hopefully be available for viewings and screenings. “We would really like to partner with local movie theaters to showcase students’ work,” he said.

After the arts technology degree is in hand, students have a variety of careers to choose from, including marketing, creative directors, writers, producers, directors and video game designers.

“It’s such a huge growing field,” Hector said. “Especially in COVID, but it will be this way for days to come. Everyone needs video to communicate.”

The nature of the degree allows students to use the experience in other majors. The students all get the same base and curriculum, Power said. “Everyone touches on marketing, graphic design, video, photo, storytelling,” he said. “That puts them in a really good position for when they go to other jobs. They have a much wider skill set.”

The future is always a focus for the instructors. “This is going to be quite a destination for students that are in any creative field,” Hector said.

“We are in a very unique position to have all of the ancillary things that go into video production,” Power said.