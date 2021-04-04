Watch now: Barbees serve God by feeding those in need on Easter Sunday

DECATUR — There is an old joke that says, “Jesus is coming … look busy.”
For some, however, Christian charity and doing good works is a regular way of life, and so it came to pass that on Easter Sunday, as has been tradition for the last 20 years, Vinnie and Debra Barbee were making life brighter for somebody else.
Their Easter Dinner for the Homeless was hosted at Decatur’s Water Street Mission and offered no hastily thrown-together meal. The cooking of the juicy smoked ham started the day before and the fragrance of the meat built a stairway to heaven for anticipatory palates.
“We smoked the ham on the grill and then I put a homemade pineapple glaze on,” said Debra Barbee, who can’t help but toot her own celestial trumpet. “Yeah, it's awesome, awesome,” she added.
For some of the diners, who can’t go home again for feasts that live now only in fond recollection, Sunday’s sumptuous fare — served with green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls and cookies for dessert — was a blissful ride down Memory Lane.
“Reminds me of Mom’s cooking,” said diner Donald Terrell, 51, preparing to tuck into his meal at the Mission. “Mom taught me everything I know about cooking, but she never taught me everything she knew. So I can cook, but not like she did, and this is like she used to make.”
For the Barbees — who also organize a summer block party for the homeless, feed them again at Thanksgiving and run a Christmas toy drive to spread some cheer among families in need — being a Christian means never tiring of giving of yourself to others.
And the couple recoils in horror when asked if that constant giving of themselves ever gets tiring. “Never,” said Debra Barbee with polite firmness.
“No, no, you can’t think that way,” adds her husband. “You have got to think, ‘These things have to be addressed, this has got to be done.’ Easter is a time when people’s hearts are full of the idea of the Second Coming and about Jesus, who said we have got to have a heart of giving. So we want to be here, we want to be doing this.”
They have picked up some faithful fellow travelers along the way, like good friend Bill Deetz, 61, who has been volunteering to help with their charitable endeavors for the last 10 years. “In fact, I look forward to it,” he explained. “It makes you feel good inside.”
Also helping out on the food line was Water Street Mission Manager Brian Conerty. He said the Barbees and friends donate willingly of the most precious resource any of us have, and one which is valued most highly when it's given away free by those who care enough.
“The fact that they are so willing to give of their time, that very valuable commodity, is just awesome,” Conerty added. “They are willing to take time away from their own families and kind of make us their family every year.”