Watch now: Barbees serve God by feeding those in need on Easter Sunday

For the Barbees — who also organize a summer block party for the homeless, feed them again at Thanksgiving and run a Christmas toy drive to spread some cheer among families in need — being a Christian means never tiring of giving of yourself to others.

And the couple recoils in horror when asked if that constant giving of themselves ever gets tiring. “Never,” said Debra Barbee with polite firmness.

“No, no, you can’t think that way,” adds her husband. “You have got to think, ‘These things have to be addressed, this has got to be done.’ Easter is a time when people’s hearts are full of the idea of the Second Coming and about Jesus, who said we have got to have a heart of giving. So we want to be here, we want to be doing this.”

They have picked up some faithful fellow travelers along the way, like good friend Bill Deetz, 61, who has been volunteering to help with their charitable endeavors for the last 10 years. “In fact, I look forward to it,” he explained. “It makes you feel good inside.”

Also helping out on the food line was Water Street Mission Manager Brian Conerty. He said the Barbees and friends donate willingly of the most precious resource any of us have, and one which is valued most highly when it's given away free by those who care enough.