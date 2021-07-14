 Skip to main content
Watch now: Beautify Decatur announces Best Landscape award winner

The staff at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Cancer Center accepted the Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful award on Wednesday for best landscape.

The Beautify Decatur Coalition conducts the annual contest to recognize the efforts of Decatur businesses and organizations to enhance the curb appeal of their property and beautify the community.

The Beautify Decatur Coalition conducts the annual contest to recognize the efforts of Decatur businesses and organizations to enhance the curb appeal of their property and beautify the community.

The coalition is announcing this year's winners throughout the week.

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

