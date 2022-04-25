Watch now: Bicycle riding takes Decatur students a long way in the classroom

DECATUR — William Harris Learning Academy fourth grader Seandrick Cook is often found riding a bicycle during recess and any other time he is allowed.

“It’s fun and I get exercise,” he said about the activity. “You get to explore and have fun.”

According to his teacher Kim Carver, bike riding is the favorite part of her classroom’s day. “I wish math was,” she said.

Bike riding multiple times a day has been a much needed tool for Carver while working with her students.

The third through fifth graders who attend her class have been sent there for academic or behavioral problems. “They have displayed some problems in regular ed classrooms where they cannot follow classroom expectations,” she said. “So they come here for more individualized attention.”

The class is smaller with only seven students.

After Carver’s students return to the classroom, special education teacher Annie Brahler will bring her students outside for bike rides. She admits she was nervous about allowing her students to ride the nearly one-mile trail behind the school in Hess Park, but was surprised by the outcome. “They’re all really good bike riders. They’ve been very responsible,” Brahler said. “It seems to be therapeutic for them.”

Both classes look forward to the activity, their teachers said. “Afterward, they’re a little bit tired,” Brahler said. “It’s calming, relaxing.”

Carver began teaching in Decatur in 2019. She said she wanted to offer bike riding for the social, emotional learning aspect of the classroom. “I bike and I know how well it helps kids to be outside in the fresh air and experience something different,” she said.

The pandemic halted her plans for a while. As soon as the weather showed a positive turn this year, Carter posted on social media her idea and a request for donated bikes. The two-wheelers soon began arriving from Monticello residents, as well as three new bikes from Decatur Pastor Wayne Dunning.

As a fifth grader and one of the older students, Te’Asia Vinson has the privilege of riding the teacher’s bike brought in especially for the students. “I always ride the teacher’s bike,” she said. “Because it’s the biggest bike.”

Te’Asia said she enjoys the break she gets from the classroom setting. However, the bikes have helped with her behavior while in class. She admits she would talk back to the teacher or simply not pay attention. The outdoor activity has helped curb those problems inside.

The children are given expectations and rules before they leave the classroom. Then they hop on the bikes during their recesses. “Or anytime I can notice their bodies are really stressed,” Carver said.

According to the teacher, the activity has helped the students and her as well. “It’s an incentive,” she said. “I don’t try to hold it against them, but if it’s a severe behavior, like profanity or not following directions out here, then they will lose a turn on the bike.”

If the child is not allowed to ride a bike, he or she will sit on the playground equipment and watch classmates ride by. ‘“They’ll get their behavior in check,” Carver said.

The positive behavior is seen more clearly in the classroom. Students stay on task, when they are not reminding their teacher about bike time. “They will ask me a hundred thousand times before it’s time to come out and ride the bikes,” Carver said. “All day long I hear about the bikes.”

No matter the weather, bike rider Niazere Whitfield will be on one of the bikes. “There’s a lot of activities we can do, like laps and hanging out with our friends,” he said.

He said riding has been helpful for him in his fourth grade class. “I can be hyper in class,” Niazere said. “This helps get my energy out.”

