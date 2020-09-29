Watch now: Big Ten football is coming back — but how safe will it be for the players and fans? Medical experts answer lingering questions.

There has been varying emphasis placed on myocarditis. What is known about how it affects athletes?

Beaver: There’s not a lot of right answers. COVID is still a virus. We have people who have (it) and contract pericarditis (inflammation of the fibrous sac surrounding the heart) and/or myocarditis every year during viral season. So the difficulty is the translation of a lot of information about COVID in the sick, hospitalized patients that are not completely applicable to a group of 18- to 24-year-olds who are playing college sports.

We have seen it. We know a Red Sox baseball pitcher had it. He was symptomatic. I don’t know there are more athletes diagnosed (with myocarditis) in the last several months than in other viruses. We don’t know the prevalence of myocarditis in athletes with COVID.

What does the Big Ten’s cardiac MRI scan add as a safety measure?

Beaver: This is the controversial part. The cardiac MRI is a little more of a specialized test. The ability to do that and do it well enough to get the information they’re talking about is a little more difficult. It’s also a test that’s never been used for screening the heart. We really don’t know what completely to do with the information in an asymptomatic person from a screening standpoint.