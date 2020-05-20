Watch now: Businesses that violate Illinois' coronavirus order now won't face misdemeanor charge

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has withdrawn a controversial rule that would have made it a crime for businesses to reopen before pandemic guidelines allow and announced a compromise with restaurants as areas of the state move into the third phase of his economic reboot on May 29.
The governor's administration filed emergency rules last week that say violators could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor if they open before the state's timeline allows. The misdemeanor comes with a fine of up to $2,500.
The governor's office decided Wednesday to repeal the rule, public health officials said at a committee meeting in Springfield. The directive was based on existing Department of Public Health quarantine law, which is punishable by the fine, up to a year in jail or both.
The governor's decision came as restaurants and other businesses threatened to reopen despite restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. Salons, barbershops and nonessential retail are slated to open by May 29, but restaurants and bars won't be able to fully reopen until late June at the earliest.
The governor defended the rule at his daily news briefing in Chicago Monday, saying it was less severe than revoking a business license.
Republicans announced plans to challenge the governor's rule this week during the General Assembly's special session. State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, said the governor's decision to withdraw the rule was a victory.
"I am hopeful that this will help send a message that all jobs are essential and people shouldn't be punished for simply trying to earn a living," Schimpf said.
Schimpf is a member of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, a bipartisan oversight committee that planned to discuss challenging the governor's rule. It was scheduled to meet Wednesday morning, but the session was delayed several hours as "negotiations and deliberations took place," Schimpf said.
"By the time the panel met, the governor's office had agreed to repeal the emergency rule proposal," he added.
Republicans statewide expressed their ire over Pritzker's rule, which they said represented an overreach of power because it would punish business owners struggling to maintain their livelihoods.
State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, credited Illinoisans who expressed their opposition.
"Thank you to each-and-every Illinoisans who wrote letters, sent emails and made phone calls in opposition to the governor's complete abuse of power. Your efforts are what put a stop to a blatant overreach of authority," Plummer said.
Pritzker said the emergency rule would only last until May 29, and then he would issue another. Emergency rules can only stay in effect for 150 days and the committee can overturn them, Capitol News Illinois reported.
New restaurant, park guidelines
The governor announced another compromise Wednesday. Restaurants will be allowed to reopen dine-in service for outdoor dining May 29, though indoor dining will still not be allowed until late June.
It will be safe to dine outside "with the right restrictions, away from sidewalks, masks and distancing," Pritzker said.
State parks will be allowed to reopen as well, the governor announced. Gyms, tennis courts and golf courses will also see loosened restrictions at the end of May.
Golf courses will allow foursomes on single tee-times. Only one person will be allowed per cart unless they are members of a shared household. Indoor and outdoor tennis clubs will be allowed to reopen, and gyms can offer one-on-one training and outdoor classes of 10 or fewer.
But the governor reminded Illinoisans to take coronavirus seriously.
"The virus has not gone away," Pritkzer said. "We must persevere."
Statement from the governor's office:
Governor Pritzker Announces Updates to Phase 3 of Restore Illinois Plan in Consultation with Health Experts
Bars and Restaurants Can Open for Outdoor Seating, All State Parks to Open
Chicago – Building on a robust, statewide effort to ensure Illinois can safely reopen and following the data, science, and guidance from public health experts and stakeholders across the state, Governor Pritzker announced updates to Phase 3 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan.
“We are by no means out of the woods, but directionally, things are getting better. And because of these advances, we are able to make some modifications to allow more activity during Phase 3 of our reopening plan Restore Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our mission has always been to get people back to work, get students back to school and return to as much normalcy as possible without jeopardizing the health and safety of Illinoisans.”
In the coming days, the state and IDPH will be issuing formal industry-specific guidance, particularly around workplaces and childcare, for business owners and employees in these and other sectors.
Bars and Restaurants
With Phase 3, bars and restaurants will have the option to resume operations for outdoor seating only. Tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed, and other precautions and guidance will be issued.
These measures will allow restaurants to re-open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities, while giving the state’s hospitality industry a much-needed boost.
Municipalities are encouraged to help restaurants and bars expand their outdoor seating options.
To date, the administration has delivered over $14 million in small business grants averaging $20,000 to 699 bars, restaurants, and hotels across 270 individual cities in Illinois.
Outdoor Activities
With the start of phase 3, all state parks will reopen on May 29. All concession will reopen as well under guidelines set for our retail and food service businesses in Phase 3. Illinois will permit the re-opening of indoor and outdoor tennis facilities with Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) safety precautions and capacity limits.
For golf, in Phase 3, courses can allow foursomes out on the same tee times. Carts will also be permitted with one person per cart, or one immediate household per cart.
With the new ten person gathering limit for all activities in Phase 3, boating or camping with up to ten people will be permitted.
The state will be providing guidance on how other outdoor recreational businesses, such as driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, and paintball courses can safely open their doors in Phase 3.
Health Clubs, Retail, and Personal Care Services
In Phase 3, health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to ten people.
Personal care services, like nail salons, tattoo shops, hair braiders, spas and barbershops, can open with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits.
And all retail stores can open their doors to in-person shopping with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits in place.
Local governments retain the right to establish stricter restrictions in any areas.
“The Governor’s action to allow for expanded outdoor dining options will benefit many restaurants at a time when every dollar counts and provides a glimmer of light at the end of this long, COVID-19 tunnel. Innovative outdoor dining strategies extend a lifeline – restoring jobs and offering guests the hospitality experience they’ve been missing while prioritizing public health and safety. Outdoor dining will not help every restaurant, but it is a constructive step in the right direction,“ said Sam Toia, President & CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association.
"The Allied Golf Associations of Illinois are grateful that we had the opportunity to collaborate with the Governor's office to propose safely lifting some of the restrictions that had been in place for golf. The Phase 3 changes will allow more people to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of the game, and do so in a way that is safe for both golfers and facility staff," said Carrie Williams, Executive Director of the Illinois PGA and Illinois PGA Foundation.
