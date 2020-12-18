Watch now: 'Call 9-1-1' Bloomington woman told as smoke fills house

BLOOMINGTON — A fire on Brookshire Green sent flames and smoke pouring out of a house Friday afternoon on the edge of Rollingbrook Park in Bloomington.
Firefighters were called to the two-story house about 11:52 a.m. when the homeowner saw smoke coming from the basement.
Susan K. Smith said she and her wife noticed the Wi-Fi had gone out while contractors were downstairs working on their furnace.
“I turn around and here comes smoke billowing, and the guys start running and they say, ‘Call 9-1-1!’” she said, standing outside the house Friday afternoon. “We gave them a fire extinguisher, and apparently it didn’t work.”
Before the fire made its way up to both floors, they were able to find and remove three of their four cats, Smith said.
The homeowners and two HVAC workers made it out safely. Within about half an hour, firefighters from Bloomington and Normal had the fire knocked down and under control.
By 12:30 p.m. they were working on residual hot spots and ventilating the home, as smoke continued to spill out into the neighborhood.
Nicor Gas and Ameren Illinois crews responded to the scene as well.
An estimate of the damage was not immediately available. It was determined that workersorkers had been soldering air-conditioning lines on the outside of the house and caused cedar siding the catch fire, officials said.
One firefighter reported a minor injury and another taken to a hospital for possible heat exhaustion, fire officials said.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
