 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Central Illinois counties report COVID deaths on Tuesday
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Central Illinois counties report COVID deaths on Tuesday

State officials said Illinois added 1,680 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease on Tuesday, for a total of 223,470 cases since the pandemic started.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 18-24 is 4.1%. The recovery rate was at 95%, according to state data. 

Twenty-nine deaths also were reported: 

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Jersey County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female over 100

Madison County: 1 female 80s

Massac County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 40s

Saline County: 1 female 70s

Shelby County: 1 female 70s

Vermilion County: 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s

Other data released Tuesday: 

  • IDPH is reporting a total of 223,470 cases, including 7,917 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
  • The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,859 specimens for a total of 3,781,050
  • As of last night, 1,549 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
  • Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News