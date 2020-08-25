Watch now: Central Illinois counties report COVID deaths on Tuesday

State officials said Illinois added 1,680 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease on Tuesday, for a total of 223,470 cases since the pandemic started.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 18-24 is 4.1%. The recovery rate was at 95%, according to state data.
Twenty-nine deaths also were reported:
Cook County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
DuPage County: 1 female 80s
Jersey County: 1 female 90s
Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female over 100
Madison County: 1 female 80s
Massac County: 1 male 70s
Peoria County: 1 male 80s
Rock Island County: 1 male 40s
Saline County: 1 female 70s
Shelby County: 1 female 70s
Vermilion County: 1 male 80s
Williamson County: 1 female 90s
Winnebago County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s
Other data released Tuesday:
- IDPH is reporting a total of 223,470 cases, including 7,917 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
- The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 40,859 specimens for a total of 3,781,050
- As of last night, 1,549 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
- Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
