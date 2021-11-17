Watch now: City seeking buyer with 'good dream' for former Decatur fire station

DECATUR — Last week, the ribbon was cut on the new Fire Station 3 in Fairview Plaza.

Now, the nearly century-old fire house that it replaced — located a block south at the entrance to Fairview Park — is for sale, city officials confirmed Wednesday.

"We've had organic interest in it already," said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth, who added that at least 10 groups have reached out expressing interest in buying the small fire station, located at the northwest corner of Fairview Avenue and Eldorado Street.

The city will solicit proposals to buy the property through Dec. 3. They are asking prospective buyers to give a price and a short statement expressing what they intend to do with the property.

Kindseth said the city will not necessarily sell the property to the highest bidder, but to the one who puts the property to its "highest and best use."

"Our hope is that somebody has a good dream of a good commercial use there for that facility," Kindseth said.

The two-story, 3,483-square-foot station was built in 1927 with an addition added in the 1950s. The first level includes a small kitchen and open garage area while the second floor was mostly used for sleeping.

City officials said the fire house's location was ideal for the neighborhood, thus explaining why the new station is not that far away.

In the same way, they believe it to be uniquely suited for commercial use, such as a sandwich shop or a salon. Fairview Avenue averages about 13,600 vehicles per day while the building sits near Millikin University's campus and Fairview Park.

Though currently zoned for residential, Kindseth said rezoning for commercial use would be likely depending on the buyer's proposal.

Kindseth said the property's sale would not be contingent on maintaining the historic building, noting that the Temple B'Nai Abraham synagogue next door is also for sale, meaning that a developer could theoretically buy both properties as part of a larger proposal.

In addition to Fire Station 3, the city previously opened the new Fire Station 5 along West Mound Road and is taking steps to replace Fire Station 7 at Decatur Airport. That new station is slated to be located on Chestnut Avenue just south of U.S. 36, which is south of the railroad tracks and close to areas that have grown in population.

The city sold old Fire Station 5, 225 E. Christine Drive, for $90,000 in 2020, according to Macon County tax records.

Proposals can be sent to Kindseth at jkindseth@decaturil.gov.

