Watch now: Couple baptized, married on same day at Faith Fellowship

Faith Fellowship wedding

Michael Gregory and Ruby Riley listen as the Rev. Wayne Dunning reads the marriage service at Faith Fellowship Christian Church on Monday. 

 Valerie Wells

DECATUR – Michael Gregory and Ruby Riley wanted to begin a new life together, spiritually and legally.

The couple were baptized and married on the same day at Faith Fellowship Christian Church on Monday.

“We were moved by the unction of God,” Riley said. When the Rev. Wayne Dunning baptized her, she came up out of the water, raised her hands, and shouted, “Thank you, Jesus.”

baptism 1 030822.JPG

Ruby Riley celebrates with Rev. Wayne Dunning after the baptism service at Faith Fellowship Christian Church on Monday. Riley followed up the baptism with a ceremony to marry Michael Gregory, who also was baptized prior to the wedding.

Gregory has been a churchgoer since he was a boy, and leads a Bible study at Faith, but had never been baptized.

baptism 3 030822.JPG

Michael Gregory celebrates with Rev. Wayne Dunning after the baptism service at Faith Fellowship Christian Church on March 7. The couple were baptized together the same day, just prior to the wedding.

“We wanted to start off our life brand-new,” he said. “Brand-new beginnings all the way around, spiritually and in our marriage, too.”

People are also reading…

Gregory, 55, and Riley, 54, met six years ago. Though they were neighbors, they'd never met until he visited a college where he was going to take a test for his job at the post office. He wanted to figure out where the classroom was the day before so he wouldn't waste time on the day of the test. Riley was a student at the college.

baptism 2 030822.JPG

Michael Gregory, right, and Ruby Riley listen as the Rev. Wayne Dunning talks about the baptism service at Faith Fellowship Christian Church on Monday. 

“That's when I bumped into her,” he said.

They started talking and they talked for four hours, and he invited her to come home with him. When they went out to the parking lot, she knew which car was his without being told.

“She walked straight to my car, out of all the cars that were in the parking lot,” he said. “I was like, 'How does she know this is my car? I ain't never met this lady before in my life.'”

“It had to be God,” Riley said. “Things that was happening couldn't be explained.”

wayne dunning 1 030822.JPG

Michael Gregory, left, and Ruby Riley listen as the Rev. Wayne Dunning talks about the baptism service at Faith Fellowship Christian Church on March 7. The couple were baptized together the same day, just prior to the wedding.

Dunning told the small gathering that the newlyweds were the second marriage at Faith since the congregation moved to its current location at 2701 E. Faries Parkway, but that Dunning has married 78 couples, 72 of which are still married. Between the baptism and the wedding service, he asked married couples in attendance to give the couple their advice for making a marriage last, and said his own philosophy with his wife, Tammy, is to love her more today than yesterday and less than he'll love her tomorrow.

When a marriage fails, and Dunning's first marriage did, he said, it doesn't mean the people are failures. The marriage just didn't work out.

“God created you in His image and in His likeness,” Dunning said. “You can't take (marriage) for granted. The two greatest institutions in Christendom, other than Communion, are baptism and marriage. (The couple) took their first Communion yesterday, and they're going to get baptized and married today.”

wayne dunning 2 030822.JPG

Michael Gregory, left, and Ruby Riley listen as the Rev. Wayne Dunning talks about the baptism service at Faith Fellowship Christian Church on March 7. The couple were baptized together the same day, just prior to the wedding.

After the wedding, Dunning asked the church's sound tech, Edward Brockel, to play “Always” by Atlantic Star and the couple had their first dance together as husband and wife.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Related to this story

