Watch now: COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,000 for first time since June

As of Friday, 34 of the state’s 102 counties were at a warning level for COVID-19 spread, an increase of eight from a week ago, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Seventeen of those counties are on the state’s border.

Regional positivity rates were on the uptick as well.

IDP reported a single-day record of new cases for the second straight day Friday with 4,554 reported among 87,759 test results processed over the previous 24 hours. The high testing in part drove the high case count, but the one-day 5.2 percent positivity rate was an increase from averages in the past several weeks.

The 38 deaths reported by IDPH Friday were in a person in their 40s, four in their 50s, four in their 60s, eight in their 70s and the rest 80 or older. That brought the total death toll to 9,165 among 336,174 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while testing output surpassed 6.6 million.