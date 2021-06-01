Watch now: Crews get rides ready for start of Macon County Fair

Ember Bentz of Milwaukee, right, used his weight Monday to help line up a bolt as he assembled the "Sizzler", a carnival ride operated by A&A Attractions of Fairbury at the Macon County Fair in Decatur The A&A Attractions carnival will open the fair Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday night. Some of the other attractions at the fair include Highway 615 Country Band Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., Helicopter rides on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., as well as a rodeo at 7 p.m., Friday. The Jameson Freeway Band performs Saturday at 9 p.m. and the fair concludes Sunday with a demolition derby at 6 p.m.