 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch now: Crews get rides ready for start of Macon County Fair

  • 0

Ember Bentz of Milwaukee, right, used his weight Monday to help line up a bolt as he assembled the "Sizzler", a carnival ride operated by A&A Attractions of Fairbury at the Macon County Fair in Decatur The A&A Attractions carnival will open the fair Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday night. Some of the other attractions at the fair include Highway 615 Country Band Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., Helicopter rides on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., as well as a rodeo at 7 p.m., Friday. The Jameson Freeway Band performs Saturday at 9 p.m. and the fair concludes Sunday with a demolition derby at 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News