Watch now: Cubs-Cardinals doubleheader at Wrigley Field rekindles love of day baseball

It was one of those perfect summer days to take a brisk walk around Wrigleyville and enjoy the pregame sights and sounds outside Wrigley Field.

Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals and day baseball in Chicago go together like Ben & Jerry’s and have been part of our summers for the last 128 years, through wars, recessions and pandemics.

Unfortunately there were no sights to see Wednesday afternoon because few people travel to the neighborhood without being able to get inside the ballpark. And the only sounds were the fake crowd noise and taped music blaring from inside of Wrigley, drowning out the rumblings of the “L” cars.

But at least day baseball was played -- two games, in fact -- and for a rare moment during this strange season, Wrigley sort of seemed like the old Wrigley again.

Day games at Wrigley are one of the things we probably took for granted over the years, like Michael Jordan, the Magnificent Mile and open beaches along the lakefront. I always presumed the Cubs would keep the tradition mostly alive, even after they installed lights and sprinkled in night games starting in 1988.