Watch now: Cubs-Cardinals doubleheader at Wrigley Field rekindles love of day baseball

It was one of those perfect summer days to take a brisk walk around Wrigleyville and enjoy the pregame sights and sounds outside Wrigley Field.
Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals and day baseball in Chicago go together like Ben & Jerry’s and have been part of our summers for the last 128 years, through wars, recessions and pandemics.
Unfortunately there were no sights to see Wednesday afternoon because few people travel to the neighborhood without being able to get inside the ballpark. And the only sounds were the fake crowd noise and taped music blaring from inside of Wrigley, drowning out the rumblings of the “L” cars.
But at least day baseball was played -- two games, in fact -- and for a rare moment during this strange season, Wrigley sort of seemed like the old Wrigley again.
Day games at Wrigley are one of the things we probably took for granted over the years, like Michael Jordan, the Magnificent Mile and open beaches along the lakefront. I always presumed the Cubs would keep the tradition mostly alive, even after they installed lights and sprinkled in night games starting in 1988.
But as the years went by, the owners -- first Tribune Co. and now the Rickettses -- gradually sought and were granted increases by the city in the number of night games allowed. The Cubs currently are allowed 46 nights games and four concerts, though the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the season to only 30 home games and forced the cancellation of the concerts.
Before the season started last month, the city agreed for one year to lift restrictions barring Friday night games and limiting the Cubs to three on Saturdays. Eleven night games were scheduled for those two days that normally have day games.
With no fans in attendance, neighborhood residents had no reason to worry about congestion and parking issues. The Cubs also wanted to allow opposing teams the chance to fly in on the day of the game and avoid an extra night in a hotel. The city agreed that health issues were a sufficient reason for the added night games, which made perfect sense.
Wednesday’s scheduled night game was moved up to accommodate the rescheduled doubleheader with the Cardinals, giving the Cubs two previously unscheduled day games.
But originally they were scheduled to play 22 of their 30 home games at night, or 73% their schedule. The highest previous percentage of night games was 47% (38 of 81 games) in 2014 and 2015.
It helps the Cubs’ TV ratings to play at night. And let’s face it, baseball is now just a TV show until further notice. Because the Cubs now co-own their new TV venture, Marquee Sports Network, it figures they would want to get more eyeballs on telecasts, even if it means sacrificing the day-game tradition.
Business Operations President Crane Kenney once said the Cubs wanted only to play the average number of night games as everyone else, which then was around 54 in an 81-game home schedule.
“The real answer is at some point, we’d love to not be handicapped, as no other team in baseball is by the number of night games you play,” he said.
Former manger Joe Maddon even helped lobby for more night games over the day-baseball tradition, saying: “I think 107 years (between championships) indicates it wasn’t such a good idea.”
It’s fine for 2020, a season in which everything is subject to change because of the pandemic.
But hopefully the Cubs don’t try to make this the norm when the ballpark opens up to fans again. There’s still something comforting about day games at Wrigley, especially when the Cardinals are in town.
Whether it’s day or night, the Cubs still need to find a way to get out of their offensive inconsistencies if they want to convince us they’re as good as their early-season record. They entered Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Cardinals hitting a paltry .232 as a team after garnering only two hits -- both home runs -- in the 9-3, 7-inning loss in Game 1.
The Cubs’ lowest team average in a shortened year is .236 in the strike-marred 1981 season. Their lowest in a normal season is .238 in 1965. Both of those teams were horrible, but thus far, this one has survived the collective slumps of Kris Bryant (.177), Javier Baez (.195), Willson Contreras (.217) and Kyle Schwarber (.219).
Manager David Ross said Wednesday morning that he had no thoughts of shaking up his lineup, recalling he didn’t believe in doing that when he was a player. He didn’t rule out leaving Ian Happ in the leadoff spot when Bryant returns from his left wrist injury, but then reiterated his support for Bryant.
Either way, Ross goes into his first City Series matchup against the White Sox on Friday at Wrigley looking for some consistency. He seems to be handling the funk fine, but who can really tell from a Zoom interview?
“Thank goodness for the mask this year,” Ross said the other day. “Maybe you guys can’t see a little bit of the nerves in my facial expressions.”
Meanwhile, the Cardinals left town safely and without incident, though for some reason they apparently were told to stop sitting in the stands after several players spread out in the box seats near the on-deck circle Monday night.
Former Cub Dexter Fowler claimed MLB called the Cards and ordered them to leave, which reminded me of the many times Andy Frain ushers shooed us from the golden boxes at old Comiskey Park.
“I’m like ‘We were just trying to have fun, take in the game from a different perspective,’ ” Fowler said Tuesday. “And they weren’t having it. I was kind of disappointed about that.”
Fowler said he didn’t hear why MLB booted the players.
“I’m sure it had to do something with money,” he said.
MLB was confused by Fowler’s comment. A spokesman said Wednesday that it has been “encouraging” clubs to use auxiliary seating in stands, not telling them to leave them.
Oh, well. Just another day in Cubs-Cardinals history.
