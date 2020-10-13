Watch now: Daughters of the American Revolution effort to benefit active service members around the globe

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some DAR members donated money, instead of items. The financial donations were just as important as what goes into the package. The money will go toward postage and packaging.

DAR member Pauline Brown, from Decatur, donated money along with a bag of mints for the service members. “It is a great cause,” she said about OES. “And they need money for postage.”

Patriotism is important to DAR members. Along with snacks and entertainment, the packages will each have a small American flag. “When they are overseas, it’s a little reminder of home and what they are fighting for,” Robinson said.

The flags are also a memento for those in the land the service men and women are currently visiting. “They can give them something to remember them by,” Robinson said. “America helped them.”

Daughters of the American Revolution was founded on Oct. 11, 1890, “to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism,” according to the mission statement.

Other Day of Service events from the past included food drive donations and collecting items for homeless veterans.