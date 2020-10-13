Watch now: Daughters of the American Revolution effort to benefit active service members around the globe

DECATUR — Ellen Crump and her extended family met recently to handwrite greeting cards.
“Everybody signed the Christmas cards,” said Crump, of Boody.
All 97 holiday greeting cards have a special destination.
Crump and more than a dozen members of the Stephen Decatur Chapter of The Daughters of The American Revolution arrived Tuesday morning in the Grace United Methodist Church parking lot, 901 N. Main St., Decatur, with non-perishable food, toothpaste, money and other items fit for a service member.
Tina Robinson, DAR chapter regent, and other members of the organization collected donated items for the upcoming Operation Enduring Support shipment of Christmas packages to active duty military. “This is our National Day of Service,” Robinson said about the DAR event. “We just asked for donations.”
Tuesday’s donated items will be added to other donations meant for the OES Christmas packages. The boxes weigh approximately 10 pounds with various items including non-perishable foods, games, books, greeting cards, healthcare items. “And something to occupy their time,” said Ann Irwin, director of OES and a member of the DAR.
Some DAR members donated money, instead of items. The financial donations were just as important as what goes into the package. The money will go toward postage and packaging.
DAR member Pauline Brown, from Decatur, donated money along with a bag of mints for the service members. “It is a great cause,” she said about OES. “And they need money for postage.”
Patriotism is important to DAR members. Along with snacks and entertainment, the packages will each have a small American flag. “When they are overseas, it’s a little reminder of home and what they are fighting for,” Robinson said.
The flags are also a memento for those in the land the service men and women are currently visiting. “They can give them something to remember them by,” Robinson said. “America helped them.”
Daughters of the American Revolution was founded on Oct. 11, 1890, “to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism,” according to the mission statement.
Other Day of Service events from the past included food drive donations and collecting items for homeless veterans.
“Our president general (of DAR) and our state regent are really focusing on helping veterans and deployed military,” Irwin said. “We are serving those who serve.”
