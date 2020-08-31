Watch now: Decatur 12-year-old shows power of giving back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donnette Beckett "Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter “Together Decatur” columnist and food and drink reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Donnette Beckett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

DECATUR — Not many would spend their Saturday mornings cleaning up someone else’s neighborhood. However, if you know 12-year-old Nolan Evans, you might find yourself doing just that.

On a recent Saturday, Nolan was able to gather cleaning supplies and about 10 volunteers for Nolan’s Community Cleanup Day. With the support of the city, the group walks down a Decatur street removing garbage and debris from public areas.

“Let’s clean up the community,” Nolan cheered as part of his pep talk before the latest cleanup day.

The activity may take up to two hours, but the volunteers seem to enjoy the time.

Nolan’s aunt, Se Evans, couldn’t resist her nephew’s request to help during the latest cleanup day. “He has a super personality,” she said. “He is a super soul. The type of personality that is mission-oriented.”

The community project is only one of Nolan’s activities designed to help his city. “That is how he has always been,” Se Evans said. “He has always asked the questions like ‘How can I improve humanity?’ ‘How can I help the world?’"