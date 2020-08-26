Watch now: Decatur city manager urges help from community after shootings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Scot Wrighton, the Decatur city manager, in a video message to the community pointed to "an uptick in shootings" recently.

Police last week responded to five incidents of gunshots, including one that killed a 27-year-old man. Decatur police Chief Jim Getz on Friday said the list of incidents are believed to not be "random acts of violence" and are looking to the public for information.

Police also are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning, in which a man was found shot multiple times at West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (217) 424-8477 or the chief's office directly at (217) 4245-2741

Wrighton in the message on Wednesday said police have a "good record of solving violent crimes when they get cooperation from witnesses."

Said Wrighton: "The police need the help of the community members that they serve."

Watch the video here:

