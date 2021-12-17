Watch now: Decatur council to consider '22 property tax levy

The police pension contribution is expected to climb to more than $6 million from about $5.6 million in 2021 while the fire pension contribution will come at just over $6.6 million versus $6.1 million in 2021.

Most of the cost is picked up by the property tax levy, which also supports the Decatur Public Library, Decatur Municipal Band and pays off some bonded debt. The remaining pension cost will come from the city's general fund.

The city's portion was about 16% of the overall property tax levy in 2021. The most significant amount goes towards local school districts.

Also to be considered at council Monday: