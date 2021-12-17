Watch now: Decatur council to consider '22 property tax levy

DECATUR — Despite growing police and fire pension obligations that threaten the long-term financial stability of the city, the Decatur City Council will consider just a modest increase in the city's property tax levy for the coming fiscal year on Monday.
The proposed tax levy is about $14.95 million, a 3.36% increase, or just under $500,000 more, compared to this current fiscal year.
According to a memo from city manager Scot Wrighton and city treasurer Greg Zientara, the levy assumes a 2% increase in property values and captures growth from annexations, new construction and the expiration of the Southeast tax-increment financing district.
"This approach to fiscal restraint should keep the city from getting a windfall from a short-term spike in equalized assessed values that may have occurred recently as a result of a nation-wide increase in property values due to reduce supply," Wrighton and Zientara wrote.
Though it is impossible to determine with complete accuracy, the goal is to maintain the city's existing property tax rate at about $1.70 per $100 of assessed value, or about $1,700 on a home valued at $100,000. The rate is set by the Macon County Assessor's office.
"We are shooting to basically hold the rate as it was the last couple of years," Kindseth said.
This reflects the council's desire to shield residents from a massive property tax increase that would be brought on by levying for the full amount needed for police and fire pensions or capturing property value growth that may be a temporary impact of inflation.
The police pension contribution is expected to climb to more than $6 million from about $5.6 million in 2021 while the fire pension contribution will come at just over $6.6 million versus $6.1 million in 2021.
Most of the cost is picked up by the property tax levy, which also supports the Decatur Public Library, Decatur Municipal Band and pays off some bonded debt. The remaining pension cost will come from the city's general fund.
The city's portion was about 16% of the overall property tax levy in 2021. The most significant amount goes towards local school districts.
Also to be considered at council Monday:
- An ordinance that would increase in the annual per machine fee paid by video gaming terminal operators from $500 to $750. Wrighton last month estimated that the tax could generated an additional $125,000 per year in tax revenue.
- A $12.77 million agreement with Highland-based Plocher Construction to replace a water clarifier at the South Water Treatment Plant. About $6 million will be covered with federal American Rescue Plan funds. The rest will be funded with bonds or water funds.
- An agreement to pay $144,700.98 to Ameren for the installation of 90 fiberglass light poles with decorative fixtures in the Johns Hill neighborhood. They will replace 70 cobra style street lights with wood poles. The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is funding the initiative along with several other infrastructure projects in the neighborhood.
Brenden Moore's 5 most memorable stories of 2021
If 2020 was a year of disruption, 2021 was a year of change.
Perhaps no arena saw more change than Illinois government and politics.
Michael Madigan, the longest-serving House speaker in American history, was toppled by his caucus amid a growing corruption probe. In his place rose House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, who is the first Black person to hold that title.
I wrote several stories about Welch this year, but none was more memorable than when I profiled in late January, when he told me about that fateful question Madigan asked him just a few weeks prior: “Chris, do you want to be speaker?”
This past summer, I also had the opportunity to profile U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who has gained a national profile as one of the most vocal Republican critics of former President Donald Trump.
There was also a lot of major policy change in Illinois this year. Not to mention the impacts of policies enacted in previous years, such as recreational marijuana legalization and the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.
Some of those topics are addressed in my five most memorable stories of 2021. I hope you can tell through this sampling of my work that I truly love my job. It's a privilege to tell this state's stories. As always, thank you for reading.
A phone call from House Speaker Michael Madigan to Rep. Chris Welch set off a whirlwind 48 hours in Illinois government and politics that woul…
Kinzinger has been engaged in what he believes to be a battle for the soul of the Republican Party. It's pitting him against loyalists to form…
Watch now: Recreational pot made $175 million in Illinois tax revenue. But some aren't happy with the rollout.
Dispensaries did more than $669 million in recreational cannabis sales in 2020, with the state collecting more than $175 million in tax revenu…
Democrats notched many victories during the spring legislative session. Republicans said that despite a new speaker, the majority party follow…
Lee Enterprises journalists examined why Illinois is falling so short in meeting its goals to reduce farm runoff, a problem that has a major i…