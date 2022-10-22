 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation

  • 0

This Decatur Fire Department video shows a suspicious fire that is under investigation. Anyone with information about the cause is encouraged to call 424-2811.

DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation.

Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.

Watch now: Legacy Grain employee dies in Stonington train crash

The fire, which officials said started on the front porch, had spread to the attic, but was quickly brought under control.

There were no injuries reported. The Red Cross was contacted to assist with finding housing for the home’s occupant.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was brought in to assist with the investigation.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News