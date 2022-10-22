DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation.

Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.

The fire, which officials said started on the front porch, had spread to the attic, but was quickly brought under control.

There were no injuries reported. The Red Cross was contacted to assist with finding housing for the home’s occupant.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was brought in to assist with the investigation.