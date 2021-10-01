Watch now: Decatur group looking to help, house Afghan refugees

DECATUR — Following the events of Aug. 15, when the Taliban captured the Afghan capital of Kabul, Army veteran Ilene Henderson received frantic calls from several former interpreters she worked with during her time in Afghanistan in 2003.

Having served in the military for 21 years, Henderson said she was able to get two interpreters and their families out of Afghanistan and relocated one family to the Marine Corps base Quantico in central Virginia and another to the Army base in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

“We still have eight family groups that we’re trying to get out of Afghanistan,” Henderson said. “I feel a moral obligation to all of them because if it were not for my interpreters, there’s no way that I could have done my job while deployed and no way that I would be alive today.”

As Henderson was trying to get those families into the United States, her mother, Inge Henderson, and aunt, Sue Montgomery, decided to create the Afghan Welcome Home Project of Central Illinois to help support refugees at Fort McCoy and hopefully relocate some to the Decatur region into a home of their own.

“During all that turmoil, we were looking at each other and thinking that these are just people,” Montgomery said. “These are people who might dress differently, they come from a different part of the earth, they have different customs and languages but they are still people.”

Within a couple of weeks, Montgomery said they had their 501(c)(3) nonprofit status as an organization and have submitted an application to the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement to be allowed to house and sponsor families from Afghanistan.

On top of that, Montgomery said her sister and Ilene Henderson have already visited Fort McCoy twice to check in on the family they know and the situation of other refugees, as well as bringing supplies like clothing, folding chairs, umbrellas, rain and winter coats, wagons, and Enfamil baby formula.

“They’re staying in Army barracks so there’s no furniture and outside there are very few picnic tables. I mean nothing for 13,000 people and not so much a chair,” Henderson said. “We’ve been focusing on getting these items because the weather is becoming more wet and cold and we want these people to at least have some sort of comfort and accessibility.”

Though after a new general order submitted by Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie at Fort McCoy, Henderson said no one is allowed to give refugees any clothing, food, supplies, or even money to use at the commissary on base.

Currently, Henderson said she is working to find a way to have that general order rescinded and to get supplies to the refugees at Fort McCoy, as well as sending a letter to all 100 U.S. senators about the situation at the base.

As for the welcome home project, Montgomery said they are still collecting clothing and supplies for those at Fort McCoy, but will also be looking for household items and furniture once they receive approval from the state to sponsor families.

“Life is full of unknowns so you just gotta take one day at a time, deal with the problems of that day because the next day is coming,” Montgomery said. “So you might as well not stress too far out, you can have hopes and you can have wishes but just one day at a time.”

Anyone interested in helping the project or wanting to donate items should contact either Ilene Henderson at 404-234-6513 or Montgomery at 217-864-4487. Individuals may also contact them via their Facebook page or by email at afghanwhp@gmail.com.

