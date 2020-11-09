Watch now: Decatur group stuffing more into its Thanksgiving food box

“We take donations, but when it doesn’t reach our requirement, what we need, then we have to go to the store and haul it in to make sure we have enough for everybody," Roundtree said, reaching into the church coffers to offset the difference.

In recent years, a major donor of food was the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket project, which had been overseen by Julia Livingston, Roundtree’s daughter.

That tradition started 25 years ago when Decatur couple Terry and Judy Mason heard about seven needy families who attended Moundford Free Methodist Church. Livingston said the couple went to Kroger, purchased seven laundry baskets and filled them with food. Others heard about the gesture and the community continued the tradition throughout the years. It grew to feed 4,000 families.

The decision was made to end that program after last year's distribution. But that hasn't stopped Livingston's desire to help.

“I'm not going to give up this mission so easily,” she said. “I am working on a way to help next year for Thanksgiving because I do feel that no child or family should be without food.”