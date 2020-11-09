Watch now: Decatur group stuffing more into its Thanksgiving food box

DECATUR — AMELCA Food Pantry has been helping feed the community for 24 years.
From 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 250 W. Decatur St., volunteers are on hand ready to distribute food to those in need.
For several years the volunteers, which also come from St. Peter AME Church in Decatur, have wanted to add more items to the Thanksgiving baskets.
This year, they decided to make it happen.
More than 25 items, including ham, cereal, canned tuna and other non-perishable foods, will be packed up and ready to be given away.
“We established we were going to give out a nice ample box,” said co-organizer Joe Roundtree. “We want other people to have Thanksgiving just like we do.”
Roundtree and AMELCA co-organizer Wayne Banfield count on the community’s generosity when it comes to being successful in their mission.
“We take (food and financial) donations year-round,” Roundtree said, using the money to make purchases through the Central Illinois Food Bank and other sources.
“We take donations, but when it doesn’t reach our requirement, what we need, then we have to go to the store and haul it in to make sure we have enough for everybody," Roundtree said, reaching into the church coffers to offset the difference.
In recent years, a major donor of food was the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket project, which had been overseen by Julia Livingston, Roundtree’s daughter.
That tradition started 25 years ago when Decatur couple Terry and Judy Mason heard about seven needy families who attended Moundford Free Methodist Church. Livingston said the couple went to Kroger, purchased seven laundry baskets and filled them with food. Others heard about the gesture and the community continued the tradition throughout the years. It grew to feed 4,000 families.
The decision was made to end that program after last year's distribution. But that hasn't stopped Livingston's desire to help.
“I'm not going to give up this mission so easily,” she said. “I am working on a way to help next year for Thanksgiving because I do feel that no child or family should be without food.”
AMELCA, a name combining the churches AME and the LCA, will distribute their Thanksgiving boxes during the regular Wednesday Food Pantry the day before the holiday. “We’re only open two hours one day a week,” Banfield said. “And we’ve been able to service the people. We try to provide for everybody.”
For 23 years, the community entered the church to receive their food. “Because of what’s happened, we’ve had to move outside,” Banfield said.
The food pantry is adjusting to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Visitors and volunteers wear masks and socially distance.
“We’re trying to get used to operating with the pandemic, just like everyone else has,” Roundtree said. “It makes it different for the people that receive. It’s a little more hectic.”
The food pantry was closed to the public for a few months, from March until July. When they opened, volunteers followed the restrictions.
“The virus doesn’t have any boundaries,” Roundtree said.
