Watch now: Decatur partners with solar energy firm to offer lower utility rates

DECATUR — Months after the city of Decatur suspended its contract with an energy supplier under the municipal aggregation program, the sun is shining down on Soy City.

The city announced Friday that it was partnering with solar energy company Arcadia to offer residents an opportunity to save on their monthly utility bills while simultaneously supporting clean energy.

Basically, Acadia connects Decatur residents to local solar farms, giving them the benefits of renewable energy without having to install solar panels on their roofs. When the solar farm generates electricity, ratepayers get savings — up to 10% on average — credited to their monthly utility bill.

In addition, Acadia is offering a $25 credit toward Decatur customers’ utility bills for the first four months — a total of $100.

“We support this program that is both good for the environment and our residents’ household budget, but you must opt in,” said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth.

The partnership comes just two months after the city halted its contract with Homefield Energy as its energy supplier under the municipal aggregation program, meaning residents who received the rate negotiated by the city returned to Ameren.

Under Illinois law, municipalities and counties are allowed to negotiate for the purchase of electric supply for their residents and small businesses from suppliers other than utility giants Ameren and Commonwealth Edison. The aim is to save residents on their energy bills through the use of collective bargaining power.

Decatur approved the aggregation program via referendum in 2012. Residents have the option to “opt-out” of the program if they would like to choose their own energy supplier.

The city’s most recent deal with Homefield — approved in October 2020 — secured a rate of 4.52 cents per kilowatt-hour through last month. However, Homefield’s lowest offered price beyond that was more than 7.5 cents per kilowatt-hour, higher than Ameren’s 5.4 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The change-over took effect in December and is reflected on ratepayers’ January utility bills.

After attempts to negotiate a better rate with an alternative supplier failed to materialize, the city is now barred from doing an aggregation program until at least December. And Kindseth said it might be even longer as the city waits for more favorable pricing.

“So this community solar is the only program for our residents unless they just go to Ameren and ride it out there,” Kindseth said.

Unlike aggregation, which is an “opt-out” program, customers interested in community solar must “opt-in.” More information about the program can be found at https://arcadia.com/decatursolar.

