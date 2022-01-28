Watch now: Decatur receives $3.76 million in state grants for transit projects

DECATUR — The city of Decatur has received $3.76 million from a pair of state grants for transportation projects under the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

They were among nearly $111.4 million worth in grants announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday for downstate transit providers.

In Decatur, $2.76 million will go towards the purchase of four new buses for the Decatur Public Transit System and $1 million will be spent on construction of a busport to house the city's fleet of six paratransit vehicles

Decatur Public Transit has 22 buses in its fleet and operates 15 bus routes Monday through Saturday. The city has replaced 18 of its buses over the past two years.

The average lifespan of the buses are 15 years and 500,000 miles, but Decatur's fleet has been averaging 17 years and more than 700,000 miles, according to Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth.

Kindseth said the city would explore purchasing hybrid buses with the grant funds. Those buses typically cost about $200,000 more than a typical diesel bus, but lead to about 25% savings on fuel efficiency.

In April, the city council voted to use $785,000 in federal funds to purchase of two new hybrid trolleys for the downtown route, which shuttles around the central business district every 15 minutes from early morning until 6:15 p.m. six days a week.

Kindseth said that discussions on the buses should take place sometime this year.

"We'll do that analysis again before we bring it to council to seek their authorization to actually purchase them," Kindseth said.

Meanwhile, busport construction likely won't happen this year, he said. But it will be needed in order to maintain the city's paratransit vehicles, which currently are stored outside.

"We're going to have an all brand new fleet on the paratransit side as well, and so the idea was if we're buying a brand new fleet, we need to take care of them," he said.

The Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System, on the other hand, was awarded $8 million for the purchase of electric buses. Coles County received $1.5 million for facility upgrades.

Beyond transit, Pritzker also announced more than $108 million for Illinois ports.

“These awards to our ports and transit systems will only strengthen our status as the multimodal transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

