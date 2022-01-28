Watch now: Decatur receives $3.76 million in state grants for transit projects

DECATUR — The city of Decatur has received $3.76 million from a pair of state grants for transportation projects under the Rebuild Illinois capital program.
They were among nearly $111.4 million worth in grants announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday for downstate transit providers.
In Decatur, $2.76 million will go towards the purchase of four new buses for the Decatur Public Transit System and $1 million will be spent on construction of a busport to house the city's fleet of six paratransit vehicles
Decatur Public Transit has 22 buses in its fleet and operates 15 bus routes Monday through Saturday. The city has replaced 18 of its buses over the past two years.
Officials from the city of Decatur and Decatur Public Transit, as well as state Rep. Andy Manar and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, celebrate the dedication of 14 new buses.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The average lifespan of the buses are 15 years and 500,000 miles, but Decatur's fleet has been averaging 17 years and more than 700,000 miles, according to Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth.
Kindseth said the city would explore purchasing hybrid buses with the grant funds. Those buses typically cost about $200,000 more than a typical diesel bus, but lead to about 25% savings on fuel efficiency.
In April, the city council voted to use $785,000 in federal funds to
purchase of two new hybrid trolleys for the downtown route, which shuttles around the central business district every 15 minutes from early morning until 6:15 p.m. six days a week.
Kindseth said that discussions on the buses should take place sometime this year.
"We'll do that analysis again before we bring it to council to seek their authorization to actually purchase them," Kindseth said.
Meanwhile, busport construction likely won't happen this year, he said. But it will be needed in order to maintain the city's paratransit vehicles, which currently are stored outside.
"We're going to have an all brand new fleet on the paratransit side as well, and so the idea was if we're buying a brand new fleet, we need to take care of them," he said.
The Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System, on the other hand, was awarded $8 million for the purchase of electric buses. Coles County received $1.5 million for facility upgrades.
Beyond transit, Pritzker also announced more than $108 million for Illinois ports.
“These awards to our ports and transit systems will only strengthen our status as the multimodal transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
Remember Decatur's Union Bus Depot? A look back at our transportation history
History Corner: A Look Back
1962: Yellow Cab has a new vehicle for its bus service in the Lakeview area. The old bus, called the Brush College bus, has been replaced by an eight-passenger carry-all which will be known as the Lakeview bus. That name conforms with the more familiar description of the area, Ralph Beaman of Yellow Cab said.
H&R File Photo
1975: Mrs. Betty Huff, cab driver, in her cab with a friend.
H&R file photo
1969: Radio-equipped 23-passenger buses similar to the above may soon be providing door-to-downtown bus service in Decatur, according to plans announced recently by Yellow Cab. The $13,000 vehicles are manufactured by Flexible Co. in Ohio.
H&R File Photo
1940: The Herald & Review is publishing another pictorial history book, this time covering the 1940s to the 1960s. It will have more than 200 black and white photos contributed by Macon County families and local organizations. In this photo provided by Decatur Public Library, students wait near a Wilson Bus on its way to Illinois Wesleyan University in 1940. You can order the book now at MaconCo2.PictorialBook.com or watch for advertisements in the newspaper featuring the mail-in order option.
Decatur Public Library
1971: Children enter a school bus on 34th Street near Spencer School at 3420 E. Garfield Ave. A request to make 34th Street one way will be considered by the Traffic and Parking Commission. School officials are concerned about what they consider a potential traffic safety hazard near the school.
H&R file photo
1966: Decatur City Lines manager Bernard Murray, left, and bus driver Ray Burns test a device in a specially fitted bus to demonstrate to bus drivers the 'human factor' involved in traffic accident prevention. Machines test the driver's response to various road hazards.
H&R file photo
1972: James Shepherd is a mechanic at the bus barn. He helps keep nine buses on the road with seven buses on standby for repair and cleanup for the city.
H&R file photo
1963: Reporter Rex Spires, left, talks with Mrs. Byron Cheever, 1421 W. Main St., center, and Teresa Moore, 1042 W. Decatur St., right, as they prepare to board the W. Main Street bus last night on its final night run. The two women had the distinction of being the last two passengers to board the last bus to pull out of its Transfer House station.
H&R File Photo
1972: Prior to a change in management, the policy of operation for the bus barn was to keep the buses running at the least possible expense. Now the policy is not only to keep them running, but running properly and clean.
H&R File Photo
1980: The Union Bus Depot has been at 214 W. Main St. in Decatur since the 1930s.
H&R File Photo
1982: Virginia, Betty and David Lemanczyk leave the Union Bus Depot.
H&R File Photo
1988: Mike Sommer and Justine Erlenbusch relax Friday while Bob King Excavation does the work leveling the old Union Bus Depot on the corner of West Main and South Church streets. The corner will be converted into a parking lot for he YMCA.
H&R File Photo
1987: Assistant manager Matt Rickey stands in the Union Bus Depot ticket cage, with a sign telling of the move.
H&R file photo
1962: Without audience or fanfare, the last bus left the Transfer House. There was one passenger aboard. Buses will start loading and unloading passengers on North Water and E. William Streets.
H&R file photo
1972: James Shepherd, Decatur City Lines Bus Barn mechanic.
H&R file photo
1937: Decatur City lines eight of the bus drivers include Leonard Doolittle, W.O. McCrum, W.M. Hopper, W. H. Whitesides, F.A. Robinson, J.H. Fairbanks, M.H. Hoggins and W.H. Hidden
H&R file photo
1944: Decatur City Lines new bus by the Transfer House. The new buses were painted before being put into service.
H&R FILE PHOTO
