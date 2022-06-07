Watch now: Decatur's Heart and Soul ready to energize audience

DECATUR — Brenda Vest and Tammy Kindred have been singing with their choir Heart and Soul for years.
“I like singing for people,” Kindred said. “I like a lot of songs that we sing.”
Singers with special needs make up Heart and Soul. Their energy and excitement isn’t reserved just for their singing.
“There’s lots of singing and dancing,” Vest said.
A Heart and Soul choir fundraiser will be Friday, June 10, at Scovill Activity Center in Decatur. The group’s show will feature some of the singers' favorite songs, such as “Lean on Me,” “Zippity Do Dah” and “You Raise Me Up.” The meal will be provided by Griffin's BBQ. A drive-through option for the meal only is also available.
The park district offered to partner with Heart and Soul. “And the church welcomed it,” Dickerson said.
By the fall of 2021 the choir had a new home with the park district. The concept and the choir members remained the same. The location for practices and performances moved to the Scovill Activity Center at 3915 W. Main St., Decatur. The group has had guest performances with the Greater Decatur Chorale.
The activity has been a positive experience for the singers, according to Dickerson.
“We have a couple of participants who are non-vocal, but they will start singing,” she said. “This group is like sunshine and energy. Heart and Soul is the perfect name.”
Choir director Kevin Kuska has worked with various choirs and musicals. “For those people who don’t usually have the opportunities, this is really important to me,” he said about directing Heart and Soul.
According to Kuska, Heart and Soul choir members have more excitement than most singers during a performance.
“Everyone here is just more excited to come together and make music,” he said. “Just the joy that this group brings makes my week better.”
President Ronald Reagan visited Decatur a few times including in October of 1955 as part of a tour of Midwestern cities having General Electric plants and in August 1984 when he visited ADM and Millikin University.
Apart from stars Matt Damon, Scott Bakula and Melanie Lynskey, a number of actors in “The Informant!” spent a weekend or a few days in Decatur. Most significant now would be comedian Patton Oswalt and television legend Tom Smothers. Smothers had, years earlier, performed at Millikin’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center with his brother Dick Smothers.
Decatur was the first home in Illinois of President Lincoln and was the location of a political speech about the important of Sangamon River navigation. Lincoln also made frequent stop sin Decatur when working at as a lawyer on the 8th Judicial Circuit. in 1860 Lincoln received his first endorsement for President of the United Sates as "The Railsplitter Candidate" at the Illinois Republican State Convention that was held in Decatur.
File photo, Aug. 21, 1984: Sen. Charles Percy, left; President Ronald Reagan, ADM board Chairman Dwayne Andreas at ADM hydroponics facility.
Actors in 'The Informant!'
H&R file photo
Eva Longoria
Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP
Actress Eva Longoria visited Decatur in 2012 as a guest of Howard Buffett.
Abraham Lincoln
Herald & Review archives
