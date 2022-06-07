Watch now: Decatur's Heart and Soul ready to energize audience

DECATUR — Brenda Vest and Tammy Kindred have been singing with their choir Heart and Soul for years.

“I like singing for people,” Kindred said. “I like a lot of songs that we sing.”

Singers with special needs make up Heart and Soul. Their energy and excitement isn’t reserved just for their singing.

“There’s lots of singing and dancing,” Vest said.

A Heart and Soul choir fundraiser will be Friday, June 10, at Scovill Activity Center in Decatur. The group’s show will feature some of the singers' favorite songs, such as “Lean on Me,” “Zippity Do Dah” and “You Raise Me Up.” The meal will be provided by Griffin's BBQ. A drive-through option for the meal only is also available.

“But if you like to see some entertainment, come to the show,” Kindred said.

According to Megan Dickerson, the Decatur Park District’s cultural arts manager, Heart and Soul was organized by musical director Don Martin in 2012 at the Central Christian Church in Decatur.

“They started out with eight in the choir,” Dickerson said. “Then it grew to about 30.”

If You Go WHAT: “Supper with a Side of Soul” Heart and Soul fundraiser WHEN: 6 p.m. dinner and show; 4 to 5:30 p.m. drive-up meals; Friday, June 10 WHERE: Scovill Activity Center at 3915 W. Main St., Decatur TICKETS: $20 for dinner and show; $15 for drive-up meal RESERVATIONS: Decatur-parks.org or call 217-421-6648/217-429-7750

Martin retired approximately 10 years later. “But I knew that this choir was an important program for the participants and for the community,” Dickerson said.

The park district offered to partner with Heart and Soul. “And the church welcomed it,” Dickerson said.

By the fall of 2021 the choir had a new home with the park district. The concept and the choir members remained the same. The location for practices and performances moved to the Scovill Activity Center at 3915 W. Main St., Decatur. The group has had guest performances with the Greater Decatur Chorale.

The activity has been a positive experience for the singers, according to Dickerson.

“We have a couple of participants who are non-vocal, but they will start singing,” she said. “This group is like sunshine and energy. Heart and Soul is the perfect name.”

Choir director Kevin Kuska has worked with various choirs and musicals. “For those people who don’t usually have the opportunities, this is really important to me,” he said about directing Heart and Soul.

According to Kuska, Heart and Soul choir members have more excitement than most singers during a performance.

“Everyone here is just more excited to come together and make music,” he said. “Just the joy that this group brings makes my week better.”

