CHARLESTON — East Central Illinois has challenges to face due to its declining population and high percentage of low income residents, said Lake Land College President Josh Bullock.

However, Bullock said the communities also have nationally recognized educational resources available through Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land to help meet these challenges.

"We have so many opportunities to work together to ensure you have a workforce for the future and ensure we have a sustainable community for all of us," Bullock said as he and EIU President David Glassman spoke Thursday morning at the 2022 Community Update Breakfast at the Unique Suites Hotel.

The breakfast is an annual event organized by the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, but had not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the event's return, Charleston Chamber President and CEO Doug Abolt said they felt it was fitting to have two community organizations that touch so many lives locally to give updates on their operations.

"I can't thank them enough and I can't say how blessed we are to have these two institutions of higher learning in our communities," said Mattoon Chamber Executive Director Ed Dowd, noting that he is a parent of EIU and Lake Land alumni.

Regarding future challenges, Bullock said Lake Land's 15 county district lost 5% of its total population and more than 8% of those ages 17 and younger between 2010-2021. He also said 35% of workers there are classified as Asset Limited, Income Constrained Employees (ALICE) who have jobs but cannot sustain themselves, adding that 40% of Lake Land's students are from low income families.

"There are some serious challenges for our community and we have to work together to address those," Bullock said, adding that the schools need to help "up-skill" those workers to boost their earnings.

Bullock said Lake Land, which saw its enrollment increase by 4.6% this fall, continues to work with partner organizations through its new Workforce Development Center building on campus and other academic programs. The college has more than 3,700 students now. He said Eastern remains one of its top partners, including as the top choice for the community college's transfer students.

Glassman said EIU, which saw its enrollment increase by 3% this fall to 8,857 students, said the university has set a goal of recruiting more freshmen in general and more freshmen from within a 60-mile radius in particular, demographics that help bring more revenue into the local economy and serve community members there. He said EIU's total freshmen enrollment increased by 11% this fall and its local freshmen enrollment increased by 37%. He noted that Eastern has a new local scholarship program.

One of EIU's most successful new academic programs for student recruitment has been the Gail and Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing, Glassman said. This program has drawn students wanting to earn a bachelor of science in nursing to work in advanced skill nursing positions.

"This school has just been a game changer for us, transformational," Glassman said. He added EIU has worked with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to increase scholarship opportunities for nursing students.

Regarding national recognition, Glassman noted that the College Consensus organization recently ranked EIU in the top four higher education schools nationwide in terms of high quality of education versus affordable cost of tuition.

Bullock said Lake Land has been recognized for the fifth time by the Aspen Institute as one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation. He said Lake Land's tuition is one of the lowest in Illinois and the college's Board of Trustees voted during the last school year to lower tuition for the first time in the college's 56 year history as students face rising costs from inflation.

"We learned from them they were having trouble putting gas in their vehicle, they were having trouble putting food on the table, paying their rent, and paying for school supplies," Bullock said. "So, our board lowered tuition by nearly 10% as a way to tell students we are behind you, we understand what you are going through and we don't what you to put your education aside because these other burdens of life are impacting you."