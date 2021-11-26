Watch now: Giving Tuesday encourages community to support charitable endeavors

DECATUR – Stitches of Love, a ministry of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, makes hats, blankets, pot holders and scarves on hand looms and gives them away, to schools, to foster kids through Court-Appointed Special Advocates, Northeast Community Fund, Cancer Care Center and more.

They've made almost 1,100 hats this year alone.

With those numbers, their most pressing need is donations of yarn.

Giving Tuesday is Nov. 30 and community groups like Stitches of Love have wish lists.

“Giving Tuesday is an excellent opportunity to support many local nonprofits,” said PawPrint Ministries founder Jennifer Dahn. “We are grateful for the generosity of our community to support our outreach. We have a donor that has stepped up with a matching donation of $1,000 on Giving Tuesday.”

The ministry has a link on its Facebook page to its Amazon wish list that includes the things they use all the time, and some things to get new teams started when they join the outreach. PawPrints takes comfort dogs, who are trained and certified, to libraries, schools, senior care facilities, and anywhere a comfort dog could help.

Giving Tuesday was established in 2012 and has grown into a global movement to encourage people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. The idea of “giving” isn't only giving money or supplies to charitable organizations. Suggestions on the Giving Tuesday web page range from volunteering with a favorite charity, to visiting a lonely neighbor, to helping a local small business by posting a positive review or buying a gift card.

Court-Appointed Special Advocates are trained to be a trusted, caring adult for foster children, said recruitment manager Lori McDaniel, and their most pressing need is more volunteers to be those advocates. With 630 children in foster care locally, 316 of them don't have a CASA volunteer of their own. The advocate becomes the “eyes and ears” of the court, making independent, objective recommendations to the judge based on the information they have gathered through meeting with the child and his or her parents, foster parents, social workers, school teachers, therapists and more. CASA volunteer advocates are trained to help the child navigate this process efficiently so he or she may find stability in a safe, permanent, loving home as quickly as possible while enduring the least amount of trauma and upheaval.

“One of the many ways you can give back to CASA is through your donations,” McDaniel said. “Donations help support CASA in the way of being able to train community volunteers to advocate for our community's children. An amazing way to give back is to volunteer your time to advocate for one of our kiddos. The CASA advocate is the consistent adult in the child's life.”

They have 334 kids on their Christmas list to provide presents for, and they always need new or gently used clothes and shoes for foster kids who may not have any. A recent need was for a child who wanted to play basketball at school and didn't have basketball shoes, for example.

“First United Methodist Church is doing a big group (Giving Tuesday) event,” said Tony Holly, director of strategic grant making for The Community Foundation. “If people want to make donations we have a community wish list that's on maconcountygives.org/communitywishlist.”

United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois is on the wish list, said Ryan Huffer, director of marketing, and a lot of people give through paycheck deductions at their jobs, but direct donations are also welcome. A recent addition to the list of programs supported by United Way is the Macon County Imagination Library. Annually, the organization does a community investment process, where all the agencies come in and talk about why they need money, and how much, and a panel of volunteers determines how much of the “pot of money,” as he called it, each program will receive.

“We fundraise each year and everything goes right back out into the community,” Huffer said.

