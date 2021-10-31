Watch now: Going Boo at MU! is fun for everyone, students and kids

DECATUR — Millikin University students elected to major in exotic costumes and sweet treats Sunday at the Decatur school’s “Boo at MU!” event.

Organized as a trunk-or-treat, it was held outside the University Commons building in the bracing 50-degree air to keep the risks of COVID-19 complications — the truly scary visitor this year — to a minimum.

Around 26 student groups, many representing various campus organizations, opened their trunks wide to welcome in kids and their parents who filed past, buckets in hand, to show off their costumes and collect generous candy rewards.

Watching everybody interacting and laughing, it was hard to tell whether it was the families or the students who were having the most fun. Donna Hansen, a senior from Chatham studying elementary education, was dressed as a dinosaur (not Jurassic Park, just generic, she explained) and clearly having a prehistorically good time.

Recommended for you…

“I like to interact with the kids just to get to know them and talk to them about their costumes because they are all so excited to share,” said Hansen. “And it’s fun to just feel part of the community.”

Hansen said Halloween remains her favorite holiday and she had prepped for it early by dyeing her hair orange for most of the month. “I always look forward to it,” she added.

Nursing senior Nicole Billadeau from Kankakee said Millikin really goes the extra scary mile to make Boo at MU a fun afternoon for the several hundred visitors who attended. She pointed out that inside the University Commons building, suitably masked visitors (as in COVID, not Halloween) could enjoy movies, snacks, giveaways and a costume contest.

“As students, we all love it because it gives us a chance to mingle and to do something with our university that isn’t just taking a test or something like that, but is just fun,” added Billadeau, 33.

One happy family making the rounds Sunday were the Nichols: dad and Millikin football coach Robert, along with mom Tiffany and their costumed children Charlee, 3, and 6-year-old Karter. Dad, with an eye on the future, says seeing kids get a chance to sample a little bit of on-campus life is a sound strategy for a brighter tomorrow.

“They get introduced to Millikin at a young age and so, as they get older, they are already familiar with the school because they’ve been coming here for years,” he said. “And so it's an easy transition to come to college here.”

Tiffany Nichols said it would be hard to imagine an on-campus event that could be more appealing to children than Boo at MU.

“Dressing up and candy,” she said of her young ones. “They love it all.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.