Watch now: Growing need for food one constant amid changing WSOY Community Food Drive

DECATUR — For the past 19 years, schools, businesses and organizations have used the weeks leading up to the first Friday in October preparing for the annual WSOY Community Food Drive.
The time is spent collecting money and non-perishable food items, sometime in very creative ways, and the loot taken to the Airport Plaza Kroger parking lot on food drive day.
However, this year’s event will have some changes.
“The need is still present, but the event is likely going to look different,” said BJ Leonard, First Christian Church community missions pastor.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions are being taken to protect volunteers as well as those donating. Instead of collecting canned and boxed foods, only monetary donations will be accepted.
Donations can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Airport Plaza Kroger on U.S. 36. Online and phone donations will be accepted as well.
While the donation process is changing, the goal of the event — providing food to hungry families — hasn't. And this year, amid the challenges of COVID-19, the need has grown.
Before the pandemic, several families throughout Macon County faced hunger on a daily basis. This year the number of families visiting food pantries has grown, Leonard said. Many are not working or have had their work hours reduced. Children were home instead of at school where they received a meal, sometimes two.
“Families that were on the fringe already, because of COVID and the implications of job losses and other job challenges, some families have been impacted greatly,” Leonard said.
Agencies benefitting from the event include Catholic Charities Food Pantry, The Salvation Army Food Pantry, Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund, Extended Hands/Reasonable Services, Mt Zion Food Pantry, AMELCA, Helping Hands Food Pantry, Moundford Food Pantry, God's Shelter of Love and Blue Mound Food Pantry.
Like the food drive organizers, those distributing the food also are taking precautions.
Karen Wilson, Blue Mound Food Pantry director, is the only person preparing the boxes for their weekly food distribution. “Then it can sit for two or three days,” she said about one of the COVID-19 precautions. “Then I figure they are that much safer.”
During most years, the Blue Mound Food Pantry served the communities of Boody, Stonington, Macon and Elwin.
The food pantry receives USDA food. “So we have to serve everybody in Macon County,” Wilson said. “Anybody from Macon County that wants to can come.”
Community members from Taylorville have also visited the Saturday morning pantry. “After the (Dec. 1, 2018) tornado, when people realized we were giving away food, we had a few people. Then the word kind of spread,” Wilson said.
The Central Illinois Foodbank supplies most of their food. Eleven churches support the Blue Mound Food Pantry as well as individual donations. According to Wilson, since families have been working and learning from home, the food pantry has been busier and the food supply is lower. “They have to feed them more,” Wilson said. “And the older people don’t like to get out.”
The Blue Mound Food Pantry has received monetary donations from the annual WSOY Community Food Drive for a few years. Wilson is looking forward to this year’s event.
“That will be wonderful,” she said about the future contributions.
Last year, more than 1.6 million pounds of food and cash were collected during the 12-hour broadcast. Organizers hope to exceed that amount through monetary donations. Through the Central Illinois Food Bank, agencies can purchase food for 19 cents a pound. Every cent raised stays local.
Decatur’s First Christian Church has partnered with WSOY to organize the annual food drive for several years. “With COVID in place, we definitely still see the need for that food, and certainly for the financial resources,” Leonard said. “Our normal mode of collecting that food had to change.”
Donated food was important to past food drives. However, financial donations had an impact as well. “That also puts money in the hands of our amazing organizations here in the community so that they can use that money when they need it,” Leonard said. “They can save that money back. They can buy what they need when they need it.”
Meat, dairy products and produce can be purchased when it is freshest. “They use it when it is best for our community,” Leonard said about the funds.
Many of the food pantries and organizations have a partnership with the Central Illinois Food Bank.
The Salvation Army has been a part of the annual food drive since nearly the beginning. “It’s really grown over the last 19 years to be a blessing for more food pantries,” said Salvation Army Development Director Kyle Karsten.
Karsten said he looks forward to the annual food drive.
“It’s going to the pantry so that we can help people in need,” he said. “Today we have more and more families that are feeding more mouths because of the schools not being in session.”
COVID-19 halted many businesses and paychecks. Where families are going to get their next meal is a concern the Salvation Army wants to alleviate.
“If we can help them just with some food or groceries a couple of times a month, that’s going to be a huge savings so they can purchase other necessary things,” Karsten said. “So we look forward to it, knowing it’s going to make a very direct difference in people’s lives.”
The annual food drive brings high traffic through the Kroger parking.
“And to do it during a pandemic is going to be a little more interesting,” Karsten said. “It’s definitely going to challenge us all to pitch in however we can.”
Karsten said the Salvation Army many other food banks prefer the monetary donations.
“The buying power that organizations have through the food bank, we can buy a whole lot more food for the dollar that’s donated,” Karsten said.
Monetary donations eliminate some of the challenges cause by food expiration dates, lack of variety, the need for food that meets certain health options and diet restrictions.
“With the buying flexibility, we can get what we need, when we need it,” Karsten said.
