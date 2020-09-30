Watch now: Growing need for food one constant amid changing WSOY Community Food Drive

“It’s going to the pantry so that we can help people in need,” he said. “Today we have more and more families that are feeding more mouths because of the schools not being in session.”

COVID-19 halted many businesses and paychecks. Where families are going to get their next meal is a concern the Salvation Army wants to alleviate.

“If we can help them just with some food or groceries a couple of times a month, that’s going to be a huge savings so they can purchase other necessary things,” Karsten said. “So we look forward to it, knowing it’s going to make a very direct difference in people’s lives.”

The annual food drive brings high traffic through the Kroger parking.

“And to do it during a pandemic is going to be a little more interesting,” Karsten said. “It’s definitely going to challenge us all to pitch in however we can.”

Karsten said the Salvation Army many other food banks prefer the monetary donations.

“The buying power that organizations have through the food bank, we can buy a whole lot more food for the dollar that’s donated,” Karsten said.