Watch now: Halas' grandson achieved his own success as Bears executive

CHICAGO — Michael McCaskey, who took over the reins of the Chicago Bears from his grandfather George Halas in 1983 before the team achieved its greatest moment two years later, died Saturday. He was 76.
McCaskey became the president and CEO of the Bears after Halas’ death in October 1983 — taking over for the man who founded the franchise and co-founded the NFL — and remained at the helm of the organization in a 27-year run, serving as the chairman of the board from 1999 until 2011, when he stepped down and was replaced by his brother George.
Michael McCaskey battled cancer for a considerable time. The oldest of Ed and Virginia McCaskey’s 11 children, he is survived by two children, John and Kathryn, and one grandson, Jackson.
“Mike was already successful in every sense of the word when he took over for George S. Halas after the passing of ‘Papa Bear’ in 1983,” the McCaskey family said in a statement released by the team. “We are grateful to Mike for overseeing arguably the greatest team in NFL history, and for his many years of service to the Bears and to us. The oldest of 11 siblings has many duties thrust upon him, not all of them pleasant, yet Mike handled them all with grace and patience.
“Although Mike’s passing was not brought on by the novel coronavirus, our family, like so many people, is not able to gather and grieve together at this time. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Our focus in the coming days will be to celebrate Mike’s life and be whatever source of support we can be to John and Kathryn and those they love.”
During McCaskey’s long run with the organization, the Bears were crowned Super Bowl XX champions, and he was named NFL executive of the year following the 1985 season. The club left its old headquarters at Lake Forest College for Halas Hall in 1997. Soldier Field was remodeled in 2002, when McCaskey served as chairman of the board. The Bears hired the first African-American head coach in franchise history, Lovie Smith, in 2004 and reached Super Bowl XLI two years later. He founded Bears Care, the team’s charitable arm, in 2005. The team reached the NFC championship game after the 2010 season, shortly before McCaskey stepped down.
“Michael McCaskey proudly carried forth the legacy of his grandfather and NFL pioneer George Halas as team president and chairman and played an instrumental role in the success and popularity of the Bears,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The Bears’ memorable 1985 season and their Super Bowl XX victory helped further propel the NFL onto a global stage. Michael was a driving force in growing the NFL’s international footprint with the first American Bowl game in London featuring the Bears and the Dallas Cowboys in 1986.
“He was also dedicated to serving his community and helped create Bears Care, which became a model foundation in supporting charities throughout the Chicago area. Michael was a calm and sound voice in league meetings, befitting of his time as a professor before becoming Bears president. We extend our deepest sympathies to Michael’s children Kathryn and John, his mother, Virginia, and the entire McCaskey family, and the Bears organization.”
Smith also shared his thoughts on McCaskey passing on Twitter.
"Five years before I became the (head coach) of the Bears, I attended an NFL symposium to help minority assistants become head coaches. I was blessed to randomly sit at the same table as Michael," Smith wrote in a tweet. "After I got back home, I wrote him a letter and thanked him for his words of wisdom. Five years later he offered me the head job for the Bears! After I got to Chicago, Michael showed me the same letter that I wrote him and recanted our conversations from the symposium."
McCaskey called the Super Bowl XX run his proudest moment with the organization.
“I’m also proud that the Bears continued to stand for the values that our grandfather began us with and that we maintained a commitment to strengthening the league,” he told the Chicago Tribune shortly before retirement.
“I wish we had done more in the ’80s with that wonderful set of players we had. I wish we had won more Super Bowls.”
Former quarterback Jim McMahon was critical of McCaskey just months removed from the Super Bowl XX title in his best-selling book, and McCaskey had a complicated legacy guiding a charter franchise of the NFL during a tremendous period of growth for the league. McCaskey choked back tears when he fired coach Mike Ditka after the 1992 season. He was in charge when the Bears botched the effort to hire Dave McGinnis as coach in 1999.
Despite being a lightning rod for fan criticism, the Bears had a .539 winning percentage during McCaskey’s 27 seasons, appearing in five NFC championship games and qualifying for the playoffs 12 times.
“My heart is heavy as I think about Michael McCaskey, and I can’t believe he is no longer with us,” Ted Phillips, the team’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “His fierce love of the Bears was unmatched, as was his intellectual capacity and thirst for knowledge on myriad subjects. Michael displayed a professorial presence that could be challenging but was also inspiring. …
“Michael always strived to do things the right way with high character and with the Bears best interests always paramount. Michael was a good man, gone much too soon. … God bless Michael and his family.”
McCaskey graduated from Yale in 1965 with majors in philosophy and psychology and spent two years in the Peace Corps in Ethiopia. He earned his doctorate in business from Case Western Reserve in 1972 and went on to become a professor at UCLA and the Harvard Business School.
GALLERY: Meet the McCaskey family, owner of the Chicago Bears
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!