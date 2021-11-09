Watch now: How a bowl of soup connects the community at Decatur fundraiser

DECATUR — With the constant flow of food being made and orders being wheeled out the door, this year’s Empty Bowl fundraiser is shaping up to be another success.

“Honestly, our cooks are amazing,” said Nicky Besser, executive director at the Good Samaritan Inn. “They were in here all weekend getting ready so that meals would be done by yesterday and today we could just pack it.”

Volunteers packed meals at the Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St., on Tuesday for their office lunch fundraiser and continued preparing meals for their public fundraiser on Wednesday.

Meals for the public will be available Wednesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Good Samaritan Inn and live music will be provided by Tracy D. Osborne.

Until last year, the event was held at Millikin University. Besser said the event is now at the Good Samaritan Inn with Millikin’s Art Department providing the majority of the bowls

“Last year, because of COVID, it was drive-thru only,” Besser said. “This is the first year we’ve actually hosted it here in this building and that kind of where we’re hoping it’ll stay.”

'Support a good cause'

Caitlin Eckhart, volunteer and nurse instructor at Millikin, said she moved to Decatur just about a month ago and decided to work with the Good Samaritan Inn as a way to start connecting with the community and developing relationships.

Being her first Empty Bowl event, Eckhart said the organization allows for people to work and volunteer but it also gives them a “link out in the community.”

“I’m going to be delivering these meals to businesses in the community and just talking with different members of the community,” Eckhart said. “It lets them know that Good Samaritan is here and it allows businesses in the community to be able to support a good cause and have a hot meal.”

Others, like Thomas R. Hunt, who has lived in Decatur for 25 years, said he’s been volunteering at the Good Samaritan Inn for the last three years and understands its importance of its mission to help individuals and families who need a good meal.

“It just humbles me,” Hunt said. “I’ve met a lot of good friends over the years that come here every day to eat. There good people even though they’re down on their luck for whatever reason. Some of them would just want to sit down and talk with you while others won’t talk at all, which is fine.”

Handmade bowls created

The handmade artisan bowls were made in partnerships with the Millikin Art Department, Macon Resources Inc. and St. Teresa High School while others were created by independent potters from Springfield, Taylorville and Argenta, including Michael Holmberg from Decatur. Each bowl costs $10.

The event features food from Good Samaritan Inn chefs Nate Brohard and Rachel Wear, as well as 2021 Culinary Cookoff champion Lavell Peete from LP’s BBQ Pit. The menu includes southwest braised turkey and white bean chili, wild rice and mushroom soup, mac and cheese, and Smoked Piggy Mac, a specialty item by Peete.

The meals come with one entrée, a slice of cornbread and one cookie for $5. A special dessert from Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Café will also be sold for $5. Guests can dine in or carry out.

“It’s a lot about letting people know that we’re here and spreading the awareness of what we do and the caliber of the food that we make and just the great work that goes on here with amazing volunteers,” Besser said.

All proceeds will go to support programs at the Good Samaritan Inn which includes their noon meal program, the Mercy Gardens and workforce development courses.

