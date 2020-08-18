Watch now: Illinois Democrats sound alarm over US Postal Service

Senior citizens waiting weeks for life-sustaining medication. Renters and homeowners nervous that their bills won’t arrive on time, cornering them into paying late fees. A nonprofit held up in efforts to raise money for a food pantry because the mail was delayed.
And, the growing fear that millions of Americans might not get their mail-in ballots counted for the Nov. 3 election.
Those are some of the stories and concerns that members of Illinois’ Democratic congressional delegation said they have fielded from constituents who are alarmed about the state of the U.S. Postal Service in recent months. Just on Monday, the office of Rep. Brad Schneider received about 600 such calls, the Deerfield Democrat said.
Gathered in front of Chicago’s Postal Service headquarters, eight congressmen blamed the White House.
“Seeking to dismantle the Post Office services during a pandemic is nothing less than criminal intent to destroy an institution that is constitutionally authorized and serves all of the American people,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García of Chicago said.
Hours later, Trump’s appointed postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, released a statement saying he will suspend some operational changes until after the election. He assured that retail hours will not change, collection boxes and other equipment won’t be moved, mail processing facilities won’t close and overtime will be approved when necessary.
“The United States Postal Service will play a critical role this year in delivering election mail for millions of voters across the country,” DeJoy wrote. He defended his previous decisions but contended “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”
During the news conference, the group of Illinois Democrats accused President Donald Trump’s administration of attempting to sway the election in his favor by hampering mail-in voting efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and sapping away funding that is critical to reliable service. Last week, Trump acknowledged in an interview on Fox Business Network that without additional money for the Postal Service, “(Democrats) can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”
The Postal Service warned on July 30 that Illinois voters making late requests for mail-in ballots likely won’t get them in time, joining states across the U.S. grappling with similar crises. Later that day, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot painted Trump and Republicans as “enemies of democracy” mounting a “full-out assault” on the integrity of the election.
“Every child learns it’s illegal to tamper with mail,” Schneider said. “The president himself has admitted that he opposes funding the United States Postal Service because he wants to stymie mail-in voting for this election.”
Despite DeJoy’s announcement, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a Chicago Democrat, who kicked off the earlier news conference, said in a statement that although the postmaster general made the right choice, “it is far too soon to declare victory.”
He and the other congressmen promised results for Saturday’s scheduled House session that Speaker Nancy Pelosi called amid a summer recess to vote on legislation that would inject the Postal Service with $25 billion in emergency funds and prohibit changes to its operations or services. But they face an uphill fight in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, which previously refused to vote on a stimulus package with that same figure after it cleared the House.
Still, they hope that the situation this time will bristle their colleagues on the other side of the aisle.
“I’m going to use the word ‘gangster.’ President Trump is attempting to ‘gangster’ the Postal Service and use it for his own political purposes,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Danny Davis of Chicago, a longtime ally of unionized Postal Service workers. “We will be in Washington on Saturday to make sure that we vote to prevent the president from playing Al Capone with our postal service.”
A White House spokeswoman declined to comment.
The congressmen also pointed their fingers at DeJoy, with Schneider calling for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to launch a criminal investigation into what he alleged was DeJoy’s and the USPS Board of Governors’ “willful delay” of mail and “pernicious” work to undermine the Postal Service. Schneider’s spokesman Matt Fried said a letter addressed to Raoul will still go out after DeJoy’s Tuesday announcement.
Raoul announced on Tuesday that Illinois would join 13 other states in a federal lawsuit challenging the Postal Service’s planned changes and seeking to block their implementation. The other states include Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, according to a news release.
“When faced with the imminent filing of this lawsuit, the Postmaster General today announced his intention to pause his disruptive actions until after the election,” Raoul said in the news release. “But make no mistake, a statement issued in a press release is inadequate in providing assurance to the millions of Americans relying on the Postal Service that he will not reverse course -- again. I am filing this lawsuit to ensure that the Postmaster General can be held accountable to a federal court. The right to vote is too important to be contingent on a statement in a press release.”
Others at Tuesday’s news conference vowed to put DeJoy on the hot seat during Monday’s scheduled House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, in which he is expected to testify. He is also set to appear before the Senate on Friday.
“This is just a heads-up to the postmaster general: Be ready to answer all the questions that my colleagues have,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, of Matteson, said. “And I hope we like the answers.”
Keith Richardson, president of the American Postal Workers Union’s Chicago-area chapter, blasted DeJoy as well, saying, “If we have to, we will call on Louis DeJoy to resign because we cannot have him make a mockery of our service.”
