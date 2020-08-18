Watch now: Illinois Democrats sound alarm over US Postal Service

“Every child learns it’s illegal to tamper with mail,” Schneider said. “The president himself has admitted that he opposes funding the United States Postal Service because he wants to stymie mail-in voting for this election.”

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Despite DeJoy’s announcement, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a Chicago Democrat, who kicked off the earlier news conference, said in a statement that although the postmaster general made the right choice, “it is far too soon to declare victory.”

He and the other congressmen promised results for Saturday’s scheduled House session that Speaker Nancy Pelosi called amid a summer recess to vote on legislation that would inject the Postal Service with $25 billion in emergency funds and prohibit changes to its operations or services. But they face an uphill fight in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, which previously refused to vote on a stimulus package with that same figure after it cleared the House.

Still, they hope that the situation this time will bristle their colleagues on the other side of the aisle.