ILLINOIS RAPTOR CENTER

Watch now: Illinois Raptor Center saves 3 peregrine falcon chicks

peregrine falcons 1 080521.JPG

Jacques Nuzzo, program director for the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur, holds one of the three baby peregrine falcons born at the facility after their eggs were found at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW

Sam, an adult resident peregrine falcon, is helping serve as a foster to the baby peregrine falcons at the Illinois Raptor Center.

DECATUR — Sam has been a bachelor peregrine falcon for more than a dozen years, a resident at Illinois Raptor Center because he can't fly and can't be released.

When he was recently presented with three peregrine chicks as roommates, he didn't know what to think.

“He's more of a role model than a foster dad,” said Jacques Nuzzo, program director for the center.

peregrine falcons 6 080521.JPG

Sam, an adult resident peregrine falcon, is serving as a foster to the baby peregrine falcons at the Illinois Raptor Center. 

Four peregrine eggs were discovered at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and at first, were going to be destroyed. Peregrines were once almost extinct in the United States, but the combined efforts of a long list of people have re-established the birds and they're safe now. However, the thought of destroying four possibly viable eggs was distasteful, and after other options were weighed and rejected, they called Illinois Raptor Center.

“These (adult) peregrine falcons nested there last year and they got to them too late, so they let the chicks branch (leave the nest when they're old enough),” Nuzzo said. “We're not sure what happened after they branched. This year they said 'we can't let these babies run around,' and they still need a permit to do this. They applied for a permit to destroy these eggs.”

The Region 3 biologist for the United States Fish and Wildlife department thought there had to be a better solution, Nuzzo said, which is how the Illinois Raptor Center got involved. He got a phone call asking if he thought it was possible to incubate and hatch the eggs, which he's done with other species, including owls.

Plenty of information on how to incubate peregrines successfully is available, Nuzzo said.

peregrine falcons 5 080521.JPG

Jacques Nuzzo, front, and Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur, transfer one of the three baby peregrine falcons to a larger area at the Illinois Raptor Center.

Nuzzo took an incubator with him in his truck and collected the eggs to bring them to Decatur to hatch and be raised. One chick didn't survive. When a bird is ready to hatch, it pecks through the membrane inside the shell and through the shell itself with an “egg tooth” on its beak that vanishes as it grows. Once it gets the first hole made it can take its first breath. The chick who didn't survive made it that far and no further, which sometimes happens, Nuzzo said.

The other three chicks did survive and are thriving, and Nuzzo, executive director Jane Seitz, and vet technician Beth Chan have worked hard to keep them wild and prevent the chicks from imprinting on humans.

peregrine falcons 2 080521.JPG

Three baby peregrine falcons check out the larger area at the Illinois Raptor Center.

The babies can eat on their own now, but while they were being fed, Nuzzo draped himself in a black cape and used a peregrine puppet dubbed “Mary,” named for Mary Hennen of the Chicago Peregrine Project, to feed them. With three chicks, and the puppet as their “mother,” the chicks have only other peregrines to imprint on, and it's working. At about three weeks of age, they want nothing to do with humans and squawk angrily when they must be handled, which is kept at a bare minimum. Moving them in with Sam will give them an adult peregrine to watch and learn from until they're old enough to be on their own.

peregrine falcons 3 080521.JPG

Sam, an adult resident peregrine falcon, is helping serve as a foster to the baby peregrine falcons at the Illinois Raptor Center.

Nuzzo has several ideas in mind for teaching them to hunt and ensuring they'll be able to survive on their own when they're ready. The Illinois Raptor Center has the Super Flight building, where rehabbed raptors can build muscles and practice flying and hunting until they're well and strong, and he could block off a portion of that for the chicks. He's also thinking of setting up a place for them to live in downtown Decatur, if he can secure permission to do so, where other peregrines have taken up residence in the past. He could keep an eye on them and provide supplemental food until their hunting skills have developed enough.

peregrine falcons 4 080521.JPG

Jacques Nuzzo, front, and other Illinois Raptor Center staffers, transfer three baby peregrine falcons to a larger area at the Decatur facility to facilitate their eventual transfer to the wild. The falcons were born at the facility after their eggs were found at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

As Nuzzo, Seitz and Chan moved the chicks from the mew to the barn where they'll live with Sam for now, all three of the chicks squawked and struggled and the one Nuzzo was carrying even bit him. But because staying wild is what they're supposed to do, that was a good sign.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Peregrine falcons

Peregrine falcons declined starting in the 1940s, largely due to the pesticide DDT. By the time biologists realized the danger, the population was only 12 percent of what it once was and had died out completely in the eastern and midwestern portions of the United States. In 1970, the falcons were listed as a federally protected species.

 Recovery is one of the major success stories of wildlife management. With the ban on DDT and the efforts of federal and state Fish and Wildlife Services, the Peregrine Fund, the Midwestern Peregrine Falcon Restoration Project, the Canadian Wildlife Service, the Santa Cruz Predatory Bird Research Group, and an army of individuals, more than 6,000 captive-bred falcons were released in North America. The species was removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in August 1999.

Peregrines are considered the world's fastest animal, capable of flying close to 70 mph during a dive in pursuit of prey. They've been used for hunting for over 1,000 years, and the knowledge gained by falconry helped in the recovery efforts when the species declined. Many wild peregrines live in cities, nesting on tall buildings, and in those environments, a staple of their diet is pigeons. Elsewhere, they hunt shorebirds and ducks.

Breaking News