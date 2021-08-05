Watch now: Illinois Raptor Center saves 3 peregrine falcon chicks

DECATUR — Sam has been a bachelor peregrine falcon for more than a dozen years, a resident at Illinois Raptor Center because he can't fly and can't be released.

When he was recently presented with three peregrine chicks as roommates, he didn't know what to think.

“He's more of a role model than a foster dad,” said Jacques Nuzzo, program director for the center.

Four peregrine eggs were discovered at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and at first, were going to be destroyed. Peregrines were once almost extinct in the United States, but the combined efforts of a long list of people have re-established the birds and they're safe now. However, the thought of destroying four possibly viable eggs was distasteful, and after other options were weighed and rejected, they called Illinois Raptor Center.

“These (adult) peregrine falcons nested there last year and they got to them too late, so they let the chicks branch (leave the nest when they're old enough),” Nuzzo said. “We're not sure what happened after they branched. This year they said 'we can't let these babies run around,' and they still need a permit to do this. They applied for a permit to destroy these eggs.”

The Region 3 biologist for the United States Fish and Wildlife department thought there had to be a better solution, Nuzzo said, which is how the Illinois Raptor Center got involved. He got a phone call asking if he thought it was possible to incubate and hatch the eggs, which he's done with other species, including owls.

Plenty of information on how to incubate peregrines successfully is available, Nuzzo said.

Nuzzo took an incubator with him in his truck and collected the eggs to bring them to Decatur to hatch and be raised. One chick didn't survive. When a bird is ready to hatch, it pecks through the membrane inside the shell and through the shell itself with an “egg tooth” on its beak that vanishes as it grows. Once it gets the first hole made it can take its first breath. The chick who didn't survive made it that far and no further, which sometimes happens, Nuzzo said.

The other three chicks did survive and are thriving, and Nuzzo, executive director Jane Seitz, and vet technician Beth Chan have worked hard to keep them wild and prevent the chicks from imprinting on humans.

The babies can eat on their own now, but while they were being fed, Nuzzo draped himself in a black cape and used a peregrine puppet dubbed “Mary,” named for Mary Hennen of the Chicago Peregrine Project, to feed them. With three chicks, and the puppet as their “mother,” the chicks have only other peregrines to imprint on, and it's working. At about three weeks of age, they want nothing to do with humans and squawk angrily when they must be handled, which is kept at a bare minimum. Moving them in with Sam will give them an adult peregrine to watch and learn from until they're old enough to be on their own.

Nuzzo has several ideas in mind for teaching them to hunt and ensuring they'll be able to survive on their own when they're ready. The Illinois Raptor Center has the Super Flight building, where rehabbed raptors can build muscles and practice flying and hunting until they're well and strong, and he could block off a portion of that for the chicks. He's also thinking of setting up a place for them to live in downtown Decatur, if he can secure permission to do so, where other peregrines have taken up residence in the past. He could keep an eye on them and provide supplemental food until their hunting skills have developed enough.

As Nuzzo, Seitz and Chan moved the chicks from the mew to the barn where they'll live with Sam for now, all three of the chicks squawked and struggled and the one Nuzzo was carrying even bit him. But because staying wild is what they're supposed to do, that was a good sign.

