Watch now: Illinois records 4,015 new coronavirus cases, a single-day record; 53 deaths is most in a day since late June

The Metro East region outside St. Louis, which until Friday had been under tighter restrictions since mid-August, has seen its rolling positivity rate rise over the past week, though it remain below the 8% threshold set by the state. If it reaches that level for three straight days, restrictions would kick in once again.

Far southern Illinois hit a seven-day average of 8% on Saturday, but the region’s positivity rate dipped back to 7.5% as of Monday.

Public health officials on Wednesday announced two changes to the way they report data on coronavirus testing.

For the east central Illinois region, the state had previously said it planned to remove results from Champaign County when tracking the regional positivity rate to account for the wide-scale saliva-based testing program at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Those tests can account for as much as 20% of statewide testing on a given day.

Instead, officials said, they will remove only the U. of I. tests from the regional measure.

Beginning Thursday, the state also is including the results of antigen tests in its daily count of coronavirus screenings. Antigen tests, which look for certain proteins found on the surface of the virus rather than the virus’s genetic material, previously were not widely available and health officials didn’t have enough information about their accuracy, according to the Department of Public Health.