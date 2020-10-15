Watch now: Illinois records 4,015 new coronavirus cases, a single-day record; 53 deaths is most in a day since late June

In the latest signs of a COVID-19 resurgence in Illinois, public health officials on Thursday reported the highest number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day since the pandemic began and the most deaths in a day since late June.
The 4,015 new cases announced Thursday topped the previous high of 4,014 cases on May 12. The state reported 5,368 new cases on Sept. 4, but that was due to a backlog in processing test results.
Officials also reported 53 more fatalities, the most since 64 deaths were reported June 24l When the coronavirus was first peaking in early to mid-May, Illinois was averaging more than 100 deaths per day, but the average daily death toll had dropped below 20 from mid-July to mid-August.
The seven-day average of new cases has continued to increase throughout this week after reaching a new high Monday. As of Thursday, the seven-day average for new daily cases was 2,989, up from 2,180 a week earlier. Before this week, the highest average was 2,565 daily cases, set May 4 and equaled three days later.
The share of coronavirus tests returning positive results also has been surging in recent days. The seven-day rolling average for the week ending Wednesday was 4.9% statewide, up from 3.7% a week ago.
With the additional infections reported Thursday, the state has now seen 331,620 known cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.. The statewide death toll stands at 9,127. The state received results from 67,086 tests in the previous 24 hours.
Illinois is not alone in seeing the virus make a strong comeback, with neighboring Midwestern states and many European countries also experiencing record levels of new cases.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Wednesday that the data show that Illinois’ efforts to contain the virus are trending in a “concerned direction.” Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike encouraged the public to rethink plans for celebrating upcoming holidays to avoid accelerating the spread of the virus.
In figures reported Thursday, each of the 11 regions in Pritzker’s phased reopening plan has seen its rolling positivity rate jump from the past week. The biggest increase was in DuPage and Kane counties, which saw their combined seven-day average shoot up more than 2 percentage points, from 4.9% for the period ending Oct. 5 to 7% for the period ending Monday. Many regions also have been seeing a rise in hospitalizations.
Statewide, 1,932 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday night, up from 1,755 a week earlier, a 10% increase. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care and on ventilators were down slightly from the week before. As of Wednesday, 388 patients were in intensive care, compared with 392 the week before, and 147 were on ventilators, compared with 163 a week earlier.
Despite the recent increases in newly diagnosed cases and the rising statewide positivity rate, only one region remains under stricter rules as part of Pritzker’s reopening plan. The northwest region, which includes Rockford, DeKalb and Galena, has been under tighter rules, including a prohibition on indoor service at restaurants and bars, since Oct. 3.
The Metro East region outside St. Louis, which until Friday had been under tighter restrictions since mid-August, has seen its rolling positivity rate rise over the past week, though it remain below the 8% threshold set by the state. If it reaches that level for three straight days, restrictions would kick in once again.
Far southern Illinois hit a seven-day average of 8% on Saturday, but the region’s positivity rate dipped back to 7.5% as of Monday.
Public health officials on Wednesday announced two changes to the way they report data on coronavirus testing.
For the east central Illinois region, the state had previously said it planned to remove results from Champaign County when tracking the regional positivity rate to account for the wide-scale saliva-based testing program at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Those tests can account for as much as 20% of statewide testing on a given day.
Instead, officials said, they will remove only the U. of I. tests from the regional measure.
Beginning Thursday, the state also is including the results of antigen tests in its daily count of coronavirus screenings. Antigen tests, which look for certain proteins found on the surface of the virus rather than the virus’s genetic material, previously were not widely available and health officials didn’t have enough information about their accuracy, according to the Department of Public Health.
