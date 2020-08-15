Watch now: In Decatur, GOP Gov. Jim Thompson remembered for commitment to Illinois, finding common ground

His work earned him praise from Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who issued a statement saying Thompson "was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency” and that he “set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud.”

As a prosecutor in the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and later as U.S. attorney, the 6-foot-6-inch Thompson had become known for anti-corruption cases, including the prosecutions of major figures in the Democratic machine that had dominated Chicago politics for half a century. That reputation followed him into office, where he pushed to make political appointments based on talent, rather than based on past political or financial support.

“One of the things he will be most remembered for was getting away from making patronage appointments for top positions in state agencies and bringing in people based on their expertise,” said Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois-Springfield. “He really helped shape the modernization and professionalism of state government."