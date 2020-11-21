Watch now: Julia Roundtree Livingston focuses on the positives

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.
DECATUR — Julia Livingston, executive director of Macon County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates), is looking at the positives this season.
“As always, I'm thankful for my family, our health and our safety,” she said. “These people mean the most to me and keep me going; my dad, my husband, our three kids.”
Like many organizations, CASA has experienced changes more than ever this year.
“For an organization who thrives on stability for our foster kiddos, we have tried to ensure we continue to duplicate the previously offered stability, even if in a new way,” Livingston said.
Communication between CASA staff, volunteers and the children continues to be vital for the organization. Increased communication and contact with children has increased. The visits have altered from all in-person, to primarily virtual along with a few porch visits. “The goal is still to keep eyes on the children,” Livingston said.
For funding and volunteer recruitment, CASA has had to get creative, Livingston said. They have applied for additional grants and transformed fundraisers and recruitment appeals from in-person to virtual events.
“The community response has been amazing, helping us to continue to raise vital funds to continue our mission and to fill our classes with new community volunteers,” she said.
Livingston said she is certain that the new protocols set in place are currently working. However, the future is still unclear. “We know that we will continue to be flexible as conditions in our community change,” she said. “We also know that the need for CASA's advocacy of our community's abused and neglected children continues to increase with the rising numbers of children coming into the Juvenile Advocacy court's care daily. We also know that we live in a community that cares.”
Throughout the pandemic, CASA staff has seen positive outcomes. According to Livingston, CASA closed 62 local foster children's cases from March to November. “More importantly, in that same amount of time, we have not had any children's cases reopen which means we are helping our children to truly find safe and permanent homes,” she said. “We also find it successful that while going from in-person training to virtual training, we have been able to train and swear in 44 new CASA volunteer advocates during this time.”
While working remotely, Livingston has kept herself occupied in other ways, including small house projects, adjusting to her children’s learning formats and entertaining the family.
“We love to play board games, so we've gotten new ones occasionally and they are pretty intense because we are all competitors.” she said. “We really enjoy spending time together no matter what we're doing.”
