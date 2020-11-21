Watch now: Julia Roundtree Livingston focuses on the positives

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The community response has been amazing, helping us to continue to raise vital funds to continue our mission and to fill our classes with new community volunteers,” she said.

Livingston said she is certain that the new protocols set in place are currently working. However, the future is still unclear. “We know that we will continue to be flexible as conditions in our community change,” she said. “We also know that the need for CASA's advocacy of our community's abused and neglected children continues to increase with the rising numbers of children coming into the Juvenile Advocacy court's care daily. We also know that we live in a community that cares.”

Throughout the pandemic, CASA staff has seen positive outcomes. According to Livingston, CASA closed 62 local foster children's cases from March to November. “More importantly, in that same amount of time, we have not had any children's cases reopen which means we are helping our children to truly find safe and permanent homes,” she said. “We also find it successful that while going from in-person training to virtual training, we have been able to train and swear in 44 new CASA volunteer advocates during this time.”