Watch now: Latest Republican redistricting reform proposal unlikely to find support in Democrat-controlled legislature (copy) (copy)

Give state legislative Republicans credit — they are a superminority that can still drive a news cycle.
They did so Tuesday with the introduction of legislation that would create an independent redistricting commission for 2021.
The proposal calls for the Illinois Supreme Court to appoint 16 independent, citizen commissioners — evenly divided among Democrats and Republicans as well as people without party affiliation — to create a new legislative map.
It would take the power to draw new district lines out of the hands of the state legislature, which is controlled by Democrats.
The concept of independent maps has strong support among the public and a similar proposal a few years back garnered support from a bipartisan group of lawmakers.
“For years, we have continuously heard the Democrats talk about their support for a fair map process when it was politically advantageous, but have done nothing to advance the issue,” said House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs. “Now is the time for Gov. Pritzker and his Democrat colleagues to finally match their words with actions by supporting the People’s Independent Maps Act.”
But they won’t.
And the reason is pretty simple: The Democrats have power and the Republicans don’t. And the party in power isn’t going to share it simply out of the goodness of their hearts.
I’m reminded of an old clip of the late former state Sen. Vince Demuzio, D-Carlinville, from 2001 that went viral a few years ago as part of a segment on redistricting on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
When asked by reporters about the party’s mapmaking plans, Demuzio said, “Well, we’ll sit down and draw a very fair map,” unable to conceal the smirk on his face.
Everyone understands what’s going on here.
And, let’s be honest, if Republicans were in a position to do so, they would probably be doing the same exact thing Democrats are in forging ahead with a partisan map drawn without census data.
Those who need proof should look to any number of states where Republican lawmakers control the remap process. In fact, most of the time the shoe is on the other foot.
It’s much easier to gerrymander as a Republican in some ways since Democrats tend to pack themselves into high-density urban areas.
So much so, congressional Democrats have included redistricting reform in House Resolution 1, their sweeping voting rights reform bill that passed the House earlier this month and awaits consideration in the Senate.
And of course, former President Barack Obama brought the redistricting reform message directly to the Illinois Capitol when he spoke there in 2016.
But, as another legendary Illinois politician, the late former Sen. Paul Simon, used to say when fighting for another noble cause, campaign finance reform, there can’t be the expectation of unilateral disarmament.
Basically, as long as Republicans abuse the redistricting process in states like Florida, Ohio, Texas and others, Democrats here will likely not feel bad in crafting a map that gives their party an advantage.
“If we fail to meet our June 30 deadline to craft a map, it would turn that responsibility over to a small group of political insiders,” said state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, during a redistricting subcommittee hearing on Monday, echoing a common refrain Democrats have used to justify forging ahead with the process. “History has proven that will result in the most politically-charged outcomes possible.”
The Senate Redistricting Committee started meeting a few weeks ago. The House Redistricting Committee will hold the first of 23 hearings on Thursday in Chicago. Each hearing will focus on a different area of the state.
Some hearings to keep an eye on: Peoria (Friday), Rock Island (Saturday), Decatur (April 7), Metro East (April 11) and Carbondale (April 17).
Could there be redistricting reform in Illinois? Perhaps, but it won’t be in 2021.
And, probably not until there’s some sort of federal intervention, whether legislative action from the U.S. Congress or mandated by the federal courts.
Rabine running
Suburban Chicago businessman Gary Rabine made his run for governor official Tuesday, joining state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, in seeking the Republican nomination and the chance to take on Gov. Pritzker in 2022.
Rabine, the owner of a Schaumburg-based paving company, said in his announcement video that “our state's foundation is crumbling” under high property taxes and one of the strictest COVID-induced shutdowns in the country, which halted in-person learning for students across the state and closed many businesses — some permanently.
“It's time for a builder. I will bring back the jobs we've lost to Pritzker's cruel policies… “ Rabine said. “I know how to lead, how to build a rock solid foundation. My promises are this: Illinois' my home. As governor, I will never let our home collapse.”
Rabine is a first-time candidate, but is not new to politics.
He has donated significant sums to Illinois pols — mostly Republicans — over the years.
He was a supporter of former Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2014, but backed his primary opponent, former state Rep. Jeanne Ives, in 2018 after Rauner signed pro-abortion and immigrant protection measures into law.
Rabine was one of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters here, including hosting a fundraiser for the former president in October at a country club he partially owns.
Rabine, asked by a reporter at his announcement Tuesday if he believed Trump’s false claim that the 2020 U.S. presidential was stolen due to voter fraud, responded, “I’m not smart enough to understand what was the end result, whether it was stolen or not, and I would never say that.”
That ambiguous answer is not going to fly in deep blue Illinois, and the Illinois Democratic Party Chair’s Association was quick to pounce.
“Gary Rabine is either clueless or part of the conspiracy theory crew who don’t believe Joe Biden was legally elected president,” said IDCCA chair Kristina Zahorik. “Either one is disqualifying to serve as an elected officeholder.”
Zahorik also decried Rabine’s ties to Trump, Ives and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Rabine is on an advisory council for the conservative student group.
This exposes an early challenge for Rabine: he is far more conservative than the average Illinois voter.
And even in that lane, Rabine is challenged by Bailey, who has become a folk hero of sorts to the conservative base for his challenges to Pritzker’s COVID-19 emergency powers and mask mandates.
Rabine, a millionaire, has given $250,000 to his campaign so far.
Like Bailey and Schimpf, Rabine likely won’t be able to financially compete with billionaire Pritzker, who hasn’t officially confirmed his reelection campaign but dropped a cool $35 million into his campaign account a few weeks ago.
Rabine’s campaign slogan, in a nod to his business background, is “paving the way to stay.”
Judicial nominees
President Joe Biden rolled out his first judicial nominees earlier this week, including two candidates with Illinois ties.
The president nominated Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, a former federal public defender in the Northern District of Illinois, to serve on the Chicago-based Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
He also nominated Chicago patent attorney Tiffany Cunningham to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington.
Both are Black women, helping fulfill Biden’s pledge to diversify the federal bench following President Donald Trump, whose nominees were mostly white men.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he looked forward “to processing these nominations expeditiously.”
“I am particularly heartened by the nomination of Candace Jackson-Akiwumi to an Illinois seat on the Seventh Circuit,” Durbin said. “As a former federal public defender, Ms. Jackson-Akiwumi brings with her an important perspective that is a valuable asset to the Judiciary. Once confirmed, Ms. Jackson-Akiwumi will bring much-needed demographic diversity back to the Seventh Circuit, which currently has no African-American judges.”
Federal judges serve lifetime appointments, making them among the most consequential nominations a president can make. Those who serve will have an impact on American society for decades to come.
With Democrats in control of a 50/50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, expect them to move quickly to confirm as many judges as possible.
This will place Durbin front-and-center of some of the biggest political battles of the next two years. Keep an eye on this.