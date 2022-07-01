Watch now: Lincoln Park neighborhood resident vow to fight proposed school project

DECATUR – A group called Lincoln Park Advocates met at St. John's Episcopal Church on Thursday to organize support against a proposal to build a new Dennis School in the park.

Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Park District released a joint statement on June 27 that the two entities are in talks about the idea, though no decision has been made, and at the June 28 board meeting, two residents of the Lincoln Park area spoke to the board to ask them to reconsider.

About 50 residents met at St. John's Episcopal Church on Thursday to create a plan of action to stop the proposal.

Margret Borchers Cuttill said she has lived in her house in the Lincoln Park neighborhood all her life, and that her family has lived in this area for a very long time. She and her late husband counted 22 eagles living in the area bordering the park last spring, she said, and federal regulations might be one way to stop the construction of a school there.

“I can't see why logic can't go into effect,” she said. “We need another location (for a new school).”

Tim Hamilton said he has contacted the Sierra Club and Ducks Unlimited, hoping for help in putting pressure on the school district and the park district, but hasn't yet heard back.

The streets are too narrow to allow access for school buses, increased traffic for parents dropping off children, and for emergency vehicles should the need arise for them, said Mark Peters, who organized the meeting and set up the group's Facebook page.

Crea Street was closed as a deterrent to crime, said Jerry Pelz, who lives on that street, and it worked.

“(Closing it) enhanced the area and addressed every one of the problems,” Pelz said.

Trees have already been marked and surveyors have been in the area in the last few days as if the plan is not only solidified, but is moving forward, said John Dunn, who also spoke to the school board on Tuesday. The proposal is to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which was approved by the General Assembly in April at the urging of Sen. Doris Turner, and because the school district has more than $76 million in those funds, which must be obligated by Sept. 30 or returned to the federal government, no referendum is required.

“If it (had required) a referendum,” Dunn said, “we'd have had several meetings (with district officials) and we would have known (the plan) in advance.”

Emily Cuttill, Margret Cuttill's granddaughter, said Siegel Street is almost impossible to navigate in winter and that school buses would have great difficulty in reaching the area of Lincoln Park. If the money has to be designated for something before Sept. 30, there are other things the district could spend it on.

“They could fix up the schools they already have,” she said. “They could buy books, equipment, maybe even bonuses for teachers.”

Mark Tyus said, even if the park district and school board members have already made up their minds, the residents should make their voices heard and show up at board meetings to speak and consult an attorney about legal challenges, whether those are on behalf of the eagles and other wildlife, the danger the narrow streets would present and the increased traffic, concerns about flooding that has been an issue in the park for years, or all of them, one after the other.

“Let's keep battling,” Dunn said.

The next meeting of the group is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the district had no comment about the group.

Dennis School, at 1499 W. Main St., was built in 1910, and its second campus, formerly French Academy at 520 W. Wood St., was built in 1914. The two are the oldest buildings in the district still in use, said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout, who declined comment on the Lincoln Park Advocates group.

Dennis was expanded into a K-8 school and occupies a second campus as part of the BOLD Facilities Plan created under former Superintendent Paul Fregeau. French Academy was renamed American Dreamer STEM Academy and moved to the former Enterprise School site, 2115 S. Taylor Road, while Enterprise Montessori School and Garfield Montessori School combined into Montessori Academy for Peace and moved into the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School building. Thomas Jefferson students moved to Stephen Decatur Middle School.

