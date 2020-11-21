Watch now: Little Theatre executive director adjusts to a 'new normal'

Actors and technicians have few places in which they are able to perform. Those in the theatre world are turning to online jobs teaching lessons in acting and singing. A few actors have been helping Little Theatre with the virtual Christmas show in production now.

“But for the most part, they are trying to stay safe, wearing masks and keeping to their small bubbles of people waiting for the day when they can perform again,” Stephens said. “Without any real help for theatres with the various COVID-19 stimulus bills, they will continue to hurt and many will leave our profession and many theatres will not reopen.”

Right now the future for the theater world is uncertain. If they were to reopen, the Little Theatre would be allowed to host only 50 people at a time. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. “It is our new normal for now,” Stephens said.

Stephens hopes to reopen for the 2021 summer season. “But will wait until a treatment or vaccine is widely available before the governor rolls into normality,” he said. “Even if we could have shows right now, I don’t think we would have full audiences because of the tight space we have for people to sit. It will be an interesting winter waiting to see how things go.”